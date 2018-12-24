Unsung heroes: Duo prepares Newport Beach for potential disasters

She was looking for community-based opportunities after retiring. In 2011, she got a postcard promoting CERT’s classes. She signed up with her sister Marilyn Broughton and the two turned into a dynamic CERT duo. (When Broughton died in 2017, NBFD brass made the rare decision to give the civilian Broughton a formal firefighters’ sendoff at her funeral.) DuMars’ other sister Ardith Chaffee — the three women are triplets — has also participated in Newport CERT.