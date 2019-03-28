Kids get a lesson in the importance of water at festival at UCI

Thousands of Orange County third-, fourth- and fifth-graders poured into UC Irvine’s Aldrich Park on Wednesday for the first day of the 23rd annual Children’s Water Education Festival.
About 600 students from the Newport-Mesa Unified School District are expected to attend the free field trip, which continues Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa-based Mesa Water District, one of about 60 private and public organizations leading educational presentations for students.
During the two-day event, students can learn about the importance of California’s water supplies and how to protect them and the environment.
The festival is presented by the Fountain Valley-based Orange County Water District, the Disneyland Resort, the National Water Research Institute and the OCWD Groundwater Guardian Team.