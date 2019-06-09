A fleet of wooden boats docks and shines in Newport Harbor

Vintage and retro wood-hull boats sat elegantly in Newport Harbor’s calm water Saturday for the sixth annual Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival at Balboa Yacht Club.
Boat admirers toured the vessels and took in music, food, artists and other exhibits. They also toured the Wild Goose, the 136-foot minesweeper turned pleasure yacht that once belonged to John Wayne and now hosts charter cruises.
The festival’s boats will parade around Balboa Island Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at Balboa Yacht Club, 1801 Bayside Drive.