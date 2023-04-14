Mailbag: Huntington Beach residents deserve better

I read with interest the commentary by Erik Skindrud (“Huntington Beach’s insular reputation has a progressive throughline,” Daily Pilot, April 8) and his take on Surf City’s cultural and political makeup. I don’t disagree with much of it. I also read and responded to a commentary last month by columnist Patrice Apodaca (“Huntington Beach faces changes whether it embraces them or not,” Daily Pilot, March 26). I didn’t disagree with it either. However, despite their background and proximity, neither Erik Skindrud nor Patrice Apodaca currently live in the city of Huntington Beach. I do. This year will mark my 40th of residency here. I have been involved in H.B. civic affairs for over 20 years and have served on two city boards and numerous local citizen groups.

I remember the transformation from a somewhat seedy downtown area to a modern and thriving community that redevelopment brought in the 1980s. Not transformed downtown was the intolerant culture that Apodaca called a magnet for neo-Nazis. Remember all of the fights and protests downtown in the 1990s? From 30 years ago until today, we still draw right-wing rabble-rousers, many from the Inland Empire, who flock to our pier area to cause disturbances and make MAGA mischief. They don’t come for the weather but to exploit a pernicious political climate. With the election of a right-wing slate of candidates who now control our City Council, it is getting worse.

The almost halcyon days of progressive city government I remember from 20 years ago have darkened considerably with the storm of intolerance and incivility now threatening our coastal community. The examples of authoritarianism exhibited by the council majority are too obvious and prevalent to ignore. The banning of the Pride flag from city property, the high-jacking of the council meeting invocation, messing with the makeup of boards and commissions, the granny flat flap, the attempted zoning changes, the affordable housing fight with the state, the total disrespect shown for the mobile home community, the political sock puppet appointees to city boards, and many more indignities have come down in the few short months the current council majority has been in power. The chambers during City Council meetings are often burdened with bellicose behavior, and the fanboys (and fangirls) of the city attorney have even embarrassed the mayor on occasion.

Despite denials from the council majority members and the city attorney that their actions are authoritarian or antidemocratic, many in the community share a poisonous perception that our worst days are in front of us. If we are hit with sanctions, penalties or other punishment from Sacramento, it will affect our entire citizenry and injure our city’s reputation. Waving the rattlesnake Gadsden flag (“Don’t Tread On Me”) will not protect us. Firing up the “grievance machine” will not solve our problems or address our needs. We need constructive leadership, which may be antithetical to our current decision-makers.

Erik Skindrud and Patrice Apodaca may shake their heads at our dilemma. Mine is hanging in shame at our city’s slide back into “the bad old days” of pugnacious partisanship, surrender to special interests and attitude of despair for our future. We deserve better.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

Wishing Harley Rouda well

No matter if you are a Republican opponent or a Democratic friend, I’m sure everyone in the political arena wishes Harley Rouda a swift and complete recovery. I know I certainly do.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

Romero’s advice is relevant

The article in the April 12 issue of the Daily Pilot reported the release of body-camera footage following concerns that Laguna Beach City Manager Shoreh Dupuis may have utilized her position to affect the outcome of being stopped and cited by a Laguna Beach police officer for speaking into her handheld cellphone while driving. The gist of the article was not so much about breaking the law by using a cellphone while driving but rather the public release of the video. Motorcycle Officer Matt Gregg, who stopped Dupuis, said to her, “We cannot be on the phone today.” I’m reminded by newscaster Danny Romero with Channel 7 news of his short, but necessary, verbal rhetoric of, “Buckle up that seat belt and put down that cellphone.” Romero’s safety quip is still being told by him after many years of reminding people that it’s still against the law to drive while holding a cellphone. And the article in the Pilot, although not heavily concentrated on the actual breaking of the driving/cellphone law, was a reminder that this problem is still widespread, still dangerous and still deadly even though it appears not to be overly talked about or covered as it used to be in the media. Romero’s advice on putting our cellphone down while driving is very good advice and hopefully that message is getting through to some of us.

Bill Spitalnick

Newport Beach

Endorsing Ukropina for CA-47

Coming from a family that has lived in Newport Beach for nearly 40 years, I have seen my fair share of people come and go, along with their words and actions.

In these last few years of uncertainty revolving around COVID-19, a wave of political, economic and social issues has challenged every part of our lives. In times of crisis, we defer to our leaders to give us guidance and direction.

Sadly, the reality has been disappointing. Former President Trump is indicted on dozens of charges. Congressional trust is at an all-time low. Even once-trusted City Council leadership in established cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles faces impossible dilemmas regarding tax rates, social services, development plans and attracting investment. In times of crisis, nothing beats having people we can trust and rely upon.

Max Ukropina, who has announced his candidacy for the 47th district, is one person I know we can trust.

Whether it was Overnite Express, Indian Guides, Balboa Yacht Club, Youth in Government, or Corona del Mar High School Wrestling Team, Max Ukropina, and his family have always been helpful and honest, hard-working and humble as it gets. Undoubtedly, one of the resources our city remains so resource-rich is because of the funding and fundraising campaigns of him and his family.

Whether we were little kids playing, young adults getting through university or grown adults providing for ourselves and our families, Max Ukropina has always been an effective worker, leader, mediator and negotiator. Never once have I ever heard him complain, and always I have been able to come to him with my thoughts.

As we have seen in this last decade with the many unpleasant scandals of Varsity Blues, “Real Housewives” and numerous other scandals blown out of proportion, not everything that glitters in our town is true gold. Even in personal relationships, the test of time has seen where true loyalty lies, and others simply doing what is convenient.

In all of this, I can honestly say Max Ukropina is a person we can rely on, in both the good times and bad. Vision, competency and drive can be found in many people, but those with deep character and integrity are hard to find. Let us put our trust in Max Ukropina.

Joe Kunder

Beijing, China

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.