Mailbag: Disagreement about the direction of Surf City

It appears all the people who contributed to the commentary against the current council majority (Daily Pilot, Oct. 29) are loony libs or the town criers against what they call a power-hungry agenda. I am certainly for a strong conservative council to keep Huntington Beach on the conservative side of issues, especially with what is all going on in the country now. The council should do all it can to bring visitors to Huntington Beach to spend their money and return home.

Rick Anderson

Huntington Beach

The speakers at Wednesday’s press conference of Protect Huntington Beach, all former mayors and council members, spoke about their terms on the H.B. City Council when no matter their political party, they voted on issues they thought represented the majority of the interests of the community.

Theyr’e unlike the present City Council, where the conservative four members have plotted to force their agenda on concerned citizens no matter their interests.

The council majority is part of a national movement to take over public libraries first and then take over public education to force their particular viewpoints on others.

Those present at the press conference were not necessarily members of the Protect H.B. community group but concerned citizens alarmed by the tactics of the right-wing council members. These citizens will continue to act to reverse these actions by voting against the charter changes at the March 5 primary and will urge others with the same concerns to do the same.

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach