The Crowd: ‘Mystical Black Tie’ gala brings $2 million to OCMA, fetes artist

CEO and director of OCMA Heidi Zuckerman, center, with Art Sense co-chairs Alexandra Airth, left, and Reesa Emadi. More than $2 million was raised for OCMA programs at the recent gala.

The importance of the Orange County Museum of Art in relation to the people, culture and legacy of the community cannot be understated. When historians and archaeologists excavate and examine our ancestral ancient civilizations, the artistic expression uncovered reveals more truth about the people than science can interpret.

Of course, we do not expect the modernist concrete and steel museum edifice in Costa Mesa designed by Morphosis Architects to be in a timeline for excavation and study at this moment in history. It is rather our community purpose, and perhaps even obligation, to support, embrace, and use this artistic vault to elevate culture and inspire ideas in this 21st century former bean field, now a major center of life on the Pacific Rim.

To this end, OCMA celebrated its third annual Art Sense Gala last month hosted by Heidi Zuckerman, the museum’s chief executive and director.

The director has been the recipient of significant national press associated with the evolution of the museum and its artistic outreach. For the fall gala, billed as “Mystical Black Tie,” event co-chairs Alexandra Airth and Reesa Emadi welcomed some 300 arts patrons dressed to impress. Mystical was in the eye of the beholder. Of most importance, the crowd raised $2 million in support of museum programs.

Advertisement

Not only was the dress code “mystical,” the setting of the outdoor fall evening was appropriate to the billing. Party décor and design by Leproux Collective was created to reflect the image of the honored guest artist, Jennifer Guidi.

Artist honoree Jennifer Guidi with artist and husband Brooklin Soumahoro at the Orange County Museum of Art fall gala, Art Sense III. (Reza Allah-Bakashi / Capture Imaging)

Arriving with respectable fanfare, Guidi shared embraces with museum donors and board president Lucy Sun with husband Warren Felson, Barbara and Alex Bowie, Lauren and Trace Chalmers, Carol Choi, Semira Darisushnia and her husband Mark Moshayed, Lisa and Richard Merage and Lilly and Paul Merage.

Zuckerman introduced the guest of honor Guidi to many in attendance, also welcoming additional artists in the crowd, Rebecca Morris, Peter Shelton and Mary Weatherford.

“This has been one moment of significant reflection as I witnessed the coming together of this exhibition,” Guidi said. “I was surprised how emotional it made me feel to see a decade of work in one place.”

She attended the party and exhibition in her honor with her husband and fellow artist Brooklin Soumahoro.

Post a standing ovation in her honor, Zuckerman proudly shared news on the museum’s successful first year since its debut in 2022.

Guests celebrate at the Orange County Museum of Art’s gala, Art Sense III. (Reza Allah-Bakashi / Capture Imaging)

“In the first year we have welcomed over 263,000 visitors to the museum — we could not have done that without the support of everyone here,” Zuckerman said. “I believe the access to art is a basic human right and not a privilege. I have learned everything I know about how to be a human from art. I’ve learned how to see, how to think, how to speak and how to live. I’ve even learned how to love.”

Her fiancé JP McNeill smiled.

Art lovers mingled in the mystical setting of soft lavender fabrics draped on outdoor tables and lounges festooned with verdant pale pink, lavender and white orchids abloom everywhere along with roses, zinnias and vines of ivy wrapping around tables amid hundreds of flickering candles.

Art patrons attending Art Sense III at OCMA: Erica Fink, Jennifer Duran and Susan Etchandy. (Reza Allah-Bakashi / Capture Imaging)

Wine flowed curated by sommelier Jay Fletcher in coordination with cuisine by Chef Ross Pangilian of Mix Mix Terrace, joining associate Chef Nick Weber of Populaire Modern Bistro creating specialty hamachi roll appetizers.

Spotted among the glitterati were Holly and Mark Kerslake, David Horowitz, Marta and Raj Bhathal, Shanaz and Jack Langson, Britt Meyer, Ling and Charles Zhang and Jacqueline Mars.

Warren Felson and OCMA board president Lucy Sun at OCMA’s Art SenseIII on the outdoor grounds of the Costa Mesa museum. (Reza Allah-Bakashi / Capture Imaging)

The Art Sense Gala was presented by Comerica Bank with media partner Cultured Magazine.