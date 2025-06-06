Mailbag: Fighting back against Huntington Beach City Council

It’s hard to fight City Hall. Yet here we are again.

The Huntington Beach City Council would have you believe two things. First, for 50 years, our city librarians have been secretly providing pornography to your kids, and nobody ever noticed it. Second, that a 0.02% savings on the city budget will somehow prevent a budget crisis. When put in this factual context, the arguments against Measures A and B are utter nonsense.

To debate City Council on the facts is a losing strategy; they have unlimited time and resources and the public gets one minute. They will get the last word and that’s often all that is heard or reported. It is not a fair fight.

What you need to know is this — our city’s libraries are no longer safe. The City Council’s tactics have enabled and rallied their supporters to attack our citizens. Our neighbors. Your friends.

Don’t believe me? You’ve seen the signs put out by the City Council. But you probably don’t know:



Most of our city librarians have left because they’re called pedophiles and groomers. Our city volunteers, mostly retired seniors, have been called pervs (and worse). Volunteers canvassing in support of Measures A and B are afraid to go to certain houses for fear of a confrontation.

This is what our city has become. The City Council is hurting real people — librarians, volunteers and kids — these are not images placed on a sign. What I do not understand is why we accept this — why do our citizens allow the City Council to do these things? How can we fight back?

The City Council encourages these things to happen. In their malicious attempt to control the city they show no mercy to those innocent people who serve our community. Ask yourself — what’s next?

I am asking you for help. It’s simple, really. You have your ballot; just check both boxes “yes” and drop it in the mail. It takes two minutes but would mean so much to those who participate in this community.

The City Council is counting on your apathy to allow their agenda to continue.

Stop the lies. Stop the hate. Stop City Council.

“Yes” on Measures A and B.

Larry Hersh

Huntington Beach

When I was a girl growing up in Brooklyn, my mother and I would visit our nearby library at least once a week. A special time, though, was when we went to the huge (in my child eyes at least!) Arlington branch of the Brooklyn Public Library near Highland Park or the New York Public Library. These libraries, with their imposing size and thousands of books, became almost sacred places to me, much like a church. If I wanted to find books about topics that interested me, a kind librarian could always point me in the right direction. This experience instilled in me a great love of libraries and I was so thrilled to move to Huntington Beach in 1973, where there was an award-winning city library system.

This is why what is occurring with our wonderful libraries has touched me so very much and what is at stake is so much more than book banning. It is a matter of control, control over what we can read and taking that control from parents and giving it to an appointed committee.

I was very disheartened to learn that Texas just passed Senate Bill 13, which gives public school boards or parent review groups control over banning books that contain “harmful” or “indecent” material according to “community values.” Librarians would have no say in the matter. This could lead to broad censorship banning “Romeo and Juliet” (citing premarital sex) or even the Bible (if you ask what could be considered “indecent,” look no further than the story of how King David lusted after Bathsheba when he saw her bathing!). And this is just the beginning...

That is why I urge you to vote “yes” on Measures A and B to protect our beloved libraries from privatization and the appointment of a review committee. Let’s vote to keep our libraries in the sacred place they hold in our hearts!

Kathleen Bunge

Huntington Beach

Municipal codes are laws that take priority over resolutions, which can be rescinded. Huntington Beach Resolution #2025-45, is more smoke and mirrors under the guise of “protecting the children.”

In the event a majority of the City Council votes to outsource any services provided by HBPL to a private contractor, or to sell the library, a “yes” vote on Measure B requires a majority vote of H.B. residents before outsourcing or sale of the library can happen. If the city declares a fiscal emergency, a vote of H.B. residents will not be required. The resolution fails to state that library services will not be outsourced.

The idea promoted by opponents of Measure A, that just one person will make procurement decisions, is a false narrative. Several individuals are, have been, and will continue to be involved in the procurement process if Measure A passes.

There is a policy in place to request reconsideration or removal of library materials, and Municipal Code Section 2.66.110. gives the Book Review Board the authority to relocate existing books or reject purchase of children’s books deemed inappropriate for children, based on “community standards.” Seven “inappropriate for children” books have been relocated to the adult section, and several others have been identified. It is curious that neither reconsideration policy was expedited to protect children from the additional “inappropriate books identified by ‘residents.’”

Municipal Code Section 2.66.110 creates a Book Review Board consisting of no more than 21 political appointees with the authority to review and relocate any books children have access to, based on undefined “community standards” to be defined by the board. Their decisions are unappealable and not limited to materials with sexual content. This is book banning. It is censorship. The resolution stating books shall not be banned fails to include the City Council’s definition of book banning.

“Inappropriate” children’s books can be removed and sold or donated to other city libraries. How does this protect children?

“Yes” on Measure A will allow parents, not politicians, to choose reading materials for their own children, and to protect children from being used as pawns to promote political extremist agendas.

Judy Morris

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Public Library will hold its annual all-ages Summer Reading Kickoff Carnival in front of the Central Library on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be games, crafts, activities, shows and plenty of food. Participants can also register there for the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge. Last year, about 3,000 participants signed up for the reading challenge and about 15,000 people attended the events throughout the summer!

This program would not be possible without support from a team of dedicated volunteers from the Friends of the Children’s Library of Huntington Beach. If our public library is outsourced to a for-profit corporation, there’s a good chance this long-standing program will end. Why? The library volunteers who donate time and money to support this program will not make similar contributions to a for-profit corporation with wealthy investors.

If you want the Huntington Beach Public Library to be free from corporate outsourcing as it has been for over 100 years, vote “yes” on Measure B. And if you want the Huntington Beach Public Library to be free from political interference regarding book selection, vote “yes” on Measure A. Election Day is June 10.

Carol Daus

Huntington Beach

For several election cycles, Huntington Beach has been plastered with large political signs by both sides of the political spectrum. It is a political sign war aimed at low information voters. Thousands of residents are over it, especially the signs for the June 10 special election that included the word “porn.” Those signs exposed more young children to porn than any book in our public libraries. Parents were forced to have unplanned and, for most adults, uncomfortable conversations with their children.

Let’s start a campaign to create a new political sign policy. It is time to limit political signs both in size and where they can be displayed. Other cities manage to hold successful elections without the sign blight that overtakes Huntington Beach for several weeks for each election. Let our elected officials know that you want a change to our current sign policy. Your vote shouldn’t be based on a political sign. Read the ballot. Read the political statements. Make an informed vote. Most know my vote for the June 10 special election. It will be “yes” and “yes.”

Cathey Ryder

Huntington Beach

Protecting healthcare resources in O.C.

As a reproductive rights advocate and Orange County resident for more than 20 years, I want to thank my Congressman, Rep. Dave Min, for voting “no” on the recent budget reconciliation bill. Rep. Min’s vote, along with the votes of Orange County Representatives Linda T. Sanchez, Derek Tran, Lou Correa and Mike Levin, accurately represent their constituents’ desire to maintain Medicaid funding and keep Planned Parenthood health centers open.

Representative Young Kim’s vote, however, does not.

By voting “yes,” Rep. Kim voted to gut Medicaid and cut access to vital healthcare for tens of thousands of people in Orange County. That’s 130,000 people in our communities relying on Planned Parenthood for healthcare, and for many of them, Planned Parenthood is the only provider they see. Over half of Planned Parenthood patients use Medicaid to get services like birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing, regular checkups and abortion care. This bill puts 200 health centers nationwide at risk of closing and millions of Americans at risk of losing access to essential care.

The attack on Medicaid and Planned Parenthood health centers is an attack on any Californian’s ability to choose their own healthcare provider. Everyone deserves affordable, high quality care from providers they trust. Do you really want your elected officials to make that decision for you?

There is still a chance to help protect Medicaid and access to Planned Parenthood. Call Young Kim and urge her to vote “no” on any bill that cuts Medicaid or “defunds” Planned Parenthood.

Jenna Ross

Irvine

What NMUSD needs next

Pardon me if this comes across strongly, but I am deeply concerned by the rationale offered for supporting Andrea McElroy’s election as a Newport-Mesa Unified School District trustee — namely, the endorsement by the mayor of Newport Beach and the endorsement of the Newport Beach Police Department.

As a former NMUSD board president, I can say with confidence that school resource officers (SROs) were never a point of contention during my time on the board. There was broad support from all trustees I served alongside, making this a non-issue. Equally irrelevant is Ms. McElroy’s involvement in the high school drama program her daughter participated in. While community involvement is important, this alone does not qualify someone to serve on a school board responsible for decisions that impact all students.

What’s notably absent from her background is meaningful PTA leadership involvement or broader community service. The claim of being a “businesswoman” also raises concerns, considering the outcomes of her association with several ventures .

This appears to be a poor vetting decision by her backers, driven more by political influence than by genuine focus on student needs. It’s disappointing to see a former trustee and others seemingly prioritize political alignment over educational leadership.

Our students deserve board members committed to serving their best interests, not the mayor’s agenda.

Vicki Snell, former NMUSD trustee president

Costa Mesa

There’s a tiny little local election on June 10 and it is costing the Newport-Mesa Unified School District more than $400,000!!!! You only have to check one box, and you don’t have to think about national politics to do so, but because candidate Andrea McElroy forced a special election after she didn’t earn a board appointment we all have to vote for that temporary seat, which will have to be contested all over again next year.

That makes me mad. That is NOT fiscally conservative, and that’s why I’m out canvassing for Kirstin Walsh, the candidate who was appointed by the board in the first place. I met Ms. McElroy and she’s lovely, but when I asked her why she didn’t just wait until next year to run, she said, “It’s not that expensive to run the special election.” What? More than $400,000 is not expensive? That money could have been spent on education, infrastructure, art supplies, books and much-needed equipment for our kids.

I was blessed to raise my boy and girl twins here on Balboa Island where they attended Lincoln Elementary and Corona del Mar Middle and High School. They were provided with an amazing education. As a PTA volunteer, I can tell you it was always a privilege to help out, but always a battle to raise funds for our kids. With more than $400,000 coming out of the school budget for this election, it reminds me of how hard PTA members have to work for every single dollar.

Speaking of PTA, the other reason I’m out talking with my community about Kirstin Walsh, is she is one of those special people that steps up to service. She comes from a long line of those who have served in the military and taught her that giving back matters. She is currently Newport Harbor PTA president, served that same high position at Ensign, and has spent years on Harbor Council. That experience matters.

Please vote for Kirstin Walsh because she is a doer, a volunteer, a public servant and, on a personal note, a water polo mom like me.

Summer Bailey

Balboa Island

As our community approaches the school board election, I urge voters to see through the desperate tactics of the Walsh campaign and support Andrea McElroy, the only candidate who stands for parents’ rights and school safety.

The Walsh campaign continues to claim that she’s not partisan and won’t get involved in statewide issues in our schools. That prompts a few questions though: Would a non-partisan candidate be backed by the progressive teachers union to the tune of nearly $10,000 and a progressive women’s group to the tune of $5,000? Would a non-partisan candidate proudly accept endorsements from state and local progressive elected officials?

I’d like to know what the Walsh campaign is afraid of. Are they afraid to admit that she’s an agent of a liberal agenda in a voting area with a decades-long history of electing conservative school board members?

In contrast, Andrea McElroy has been clear from the start. She is a conservative, determined to stop the leftist majority on our school board. She is not afraid to say it because it reflects her values and the values of our community. Andrea McElroy is endorsed by our police and fire associations because they trust her commitment to school safety. Community leaders have endorsed Andrea McElroy because they trust her commitment to stand up to the leftist majority on the school board. If you value school safety, parental trust and fearless leadership, vote for Andrea. Let’s protect our schools and reject the tactics of a desperate campaign.

Mary Sue Pedicini

Newport Beach