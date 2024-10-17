Mailbag: Sunset Bridge was worth the wait

When I walked across the new Sunset Bridge in Newport Beach connecting a brand-new 129 space parking lot with Sunset Ridge Park, I was reminded of the old TV series, “Fantasy Island” where Tattoo, Mr. Roarke’s right-hand man, yells to everyone within ear shot, “The plane ... the plane.” Well now we can make our own shouts with, “The bridge ... the bridge.”

I live near the intersection of Superior Avenue and Hospital Road so it’s a short walk to the new bridge. It’s been a while since they first started building the bridge followed by the huge parking area with landscaping consisting of bushes, small trees and of course the latest high-tech machines to gently relieve us of our money for parking. Hey, it’s worth a few bucks to park and make the very short trek across Superior Avenue to an open area especially made for having fun.

There were only a few cars in the new parking lot today when I saw it, but I suspect that soon there will be a plethora of cars, people, picnic baskets and anything else that requires an open air venue to unwind and enjoy. My son and his 6- and 9-year-old daughters will no doubt put this place to good use in short order now that there is ample parking and safe passage across a very busy Superior Avenue.

Bill Spitalnick

Newport Beach

A new face brings excitement

Several of my neighbors and I could not be more optimistic about the candidacy of a young man named Miles Patricola who would bring new vitality to a city council that could benefit from some idealistic approaches to old and new issues. A local who was born in Laguna Beach and grew up in Newport Beach with a desire to enter public service, Patricola is a product of local schools and Orange Coast College. He worked in his family’s famous local restaurant Rothschild’s, doing public relations for the restaurant as he grew older. He has also worked for nonprofits. Patricola has a desire to go into politics as a career and likes to quote one of his local role models, Keith Curry, who has been known to say, “There is no Democratic or Republican way to pave a road.” Patricola’s campaign focuses on local issues expressed in detail on his website.

Patricola is brave to run alone for his first foray into politics. It shows character and independence, something the Newport Beach City Council could use an infusion of. Hopefully, the community will appreciate his positive attributes and idealism.

Also running independently, rather than on a slate, are the two stellar candidates, Jeff Herdman and Nancy Scarborough, whose many contributions to the city of Newport Beach were discussed in last week’s Daily Pilot Mailbag.

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach

Crane is the better choice

As we approach election day, one candidate in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Trustee Area 3 stands out above the rest. Carol Crane, the current board president, is the absolute best person to help continue to guide the district as she has so capably done for these past four years.

I have come to know Crane very well over the past 25 years. I have watched her year after year as she volunteered her time in positions of leadership at K-12 schools. As a former teacher herself, she knows the profession well and tirelessly advocates for children. She understands the functions and importance of local governance. We need someone who prioritizes involvement in the education process and who has deep ties to our community. She fosters and maintains partnerships with local businesses and nonprofit organizations that greatly support the district. I know her to be a dedicated, hard-working and intelligent person who does her homework. She is present at countless events throughout the district and community. In all she does, she always has students’ and parents’ best interests at heart.

Our five children attended NMUSD schools, K-12. Our family has greatly benefited from NMUSD education, and we hope future generations will also enjoy the same experiences and benefits.

As a recently retired NMUSD teacher and principal, I know the direct impact that school board members have on every student. I strongly encourage all Area 3 voters to reelect Carol Crane in November. Her experienced leadership makes her the best candidate to continue to represent us.

Julie McCormick

Newport Beach

Working with Carol Crane has truly been an honor. As Corona del Mar’s former ASB President for the 2023-24 school year, I had the chance to serve on the NMSUD school board as the student board member representing CdM. During these meetings, I got a glimpse into local governance first-hand. As a current political science and data science major undergraduate student at UCLA, I was very interested in watching how the leaders of our community work around the now polarizing political arena. Though politics have no place in our education system, it was inevitable in some of the decisions needed to be discussed. However, Crane navigated these difficult conversations with poise, keeping her decisions focused on what mattered most: the students. Crane never failed to do what her job needed of her, which was to be the voice and guiding hand of the students. It is evident in her actions and votes that she does not let politics sway her votes. Crane goes straight to the source to make her decisions, asking students what they think of policies and what they need. She makes sure that the students are heard and feel safe with the policies put through. Crane fights for the students, not a political ideal.

Furthermore, Carol Crane, through and through, proves that she cares. She cares about her job, her community and most importantly the students she serves. During my time as ASB president, I attended most of my school’s events to show my support and see how my peers were doing. And time and time again, Carol Crane was at every event I attended, cheering and actively engaging with the students. From our athletics to open mic nights, Crane shows up with a smile on her face, ready to see how the students of our district contribute to the community. She didn’t just show up for my school but to every school in our district, from elementary to middle to high school. She truly cares about her job and shows it through her words and, more importantly, her actions. A board member must be involved in the community, and Crane does just that.

I hope that not only my account but also your experience or your child’s interactions with Carol Crane will allow you to see how easy of a vote this should be in this coming election for the school board. Thank you!

Peyton Vovan

former ASB president

CdMHS Class of 2024

As former principals of Eastbluff Elementary, we can wholeheartedly affirm that no one understands and advocates for the Area 3 zone better than Carol Crane. Actively involved since 1998 with the Corona del Mar/NMUSD community, Crane has an extremely vested interest in the success of all students at NMUSD. As a member, officer, and president of the NMUSD board of education, Crane fought tirelessly for resources and support when her schools needed them the most. As a former teacher, she knows that student success results from a village of faculty and staff and parents, working together.

Crane is extremely dedicated to the children of NMUSD and values parent rights. She researches and surveys parents and community members as part of her decision-making process. She not only asks for input from parents, but she also constantly meets with and takes calls from community members. She attends PTA, foundation and homeowners meetings. A recent example is Crane started a working group to educate students and parents about the safe operations of e-bikes and has stayed active in implementing safety concerns.

Crane asks for feedback from faculty and staff. She wants to be informed to make the best decisions for all students and the community. Her transparency is evident since she can be seen all over NMUSD and is present for students, parents, and all stakeholders.

For continued dedication and advocacy for educational best we strongly encourage you to vote for Carol Crane as Trustee for NMUSD Board of Education, Area 3.

Former Eastbluff Elementary Principals

Charlene Metoyer (2001-2007) and Cheryl Beck (2008-2023)

Trustee states her case

The state of our schools is strong and growing stronger. Four years ago, I was honored to be elected as Trustee for Area 6 of the Newport Mesa Unified School District (NMUSD). Today I serve as vice president of the board, and I am once again asking for your vote.

I am running for reelection with the same commitment I had four years ago to maintain rigorous academic standards, fiscal responsibility, and open communication with parents.

During the past four years, I have worked tirelessly to ensure our schools provide the highest quality education for all students in a safe and enriched learning environment.

If reelected, I will continue my efforts to push for enhanced security features on campus to ensure student safety. I remain committed to ensuring Newport Beach and Costa Mesa police departments maintain their uniformed presence at our schools and fully fund the School Resource Officer (SRO) program. As a trustee, I have prioritized small class sizes, academic support and new curriculum for all students. As a parent of two NMUSD elementary students, I understand that knowing what’s happening in the classroom and on-campus is a fundamental right of every parent. That’s why I have focused on improving communication between parents and teachers and introduced transparency into our curriculum.

Under my stewardship, NMUSD’s fiscal health has grown stronger. NMUSD is primarily funded by property taxes, so the strong increasing property values of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa provide the district a solid financial base. As a homeowner and taxpayer, I am particularly proud that NMUSD boasts one of the highest Moody’s bond ratings of Aa1 on outstanding debt and has one of the lowest bond tax burdens of approximately $16 per $100,000 in comparison to the median debt burden for Orange County districts at $50 per $100,000.

It would be an honor to once again receive your vote for Trustee, Area 6 NMUSD and I look forward to continue making a difference for our community.

Please visit my website to learn more about my vision for NMUSD.

Krista Weigand

Newport Beach

Signs are misleading

The huge signs posted around Huntington Beach are misleading, especially those that read “Vote Yes on U to Save Our Library.”

It’s the exact opposite of what measure U would do if passed, that is, contract with a for-profit library service, losing several volunteers and long-term devoted and knowledgeable librarians (no coincidence the representative of for-profit library service is a past mayor of the city).

The payout of millions to the air show was despicable. The current majority City Council has no regard for what residents want, and the nasty air and noise pollution from the air show causes more traffic, congestion and parking problems.

I am embarrassed to admit I live here!

Lynn Copeland

Huntington Beach

Strickland’s eyes on the capital

Twice now in the space of a month the body politic of Huntington Beach has been educated on the meaning of the word “carpetbagger.” Both the Bolsa Chica senior living facility and the Magnolia Tank Farm projects are good projects, for reasons articulated by the authentically H.B. members of the City Council: Rhonda Bolton, Dan Kalmick and Natalie Moser.

As for the senior living facility, the mayor and mayor pro tem had virtually nothing substantive to say apart from “no.” The words they managed to speak were copious and tiresome but, alas, hardly articulate.

It was Tony Strickland who cast the deciding vote, in what appears to be an attempt to “purple-wash” his record with voters outside Huntington Beach. Should Janet Nguyen win her race for Orange County Supervisor, the voters of state Senate District 36 will have Strickland’s entire record to consider. This record is neatly encapsulated by the circus of the Oct. 15 news conference announcing the city being taken to the cleaners in its settlement with Amplify Energy. Not inviting his political enemies, mics getting cut and attempts to gaslight the media are what this carpetbagger would have in store for District 36 should he achieve his ambitions.

There is something off, something weird, something strange about anyone who lives in Huntington Beach and whose fondest ambition is … to live in Sacramento.

Galen Pickett

Huntington Beach

MAGA headaches in Surf City

The MAGA mayhem perpetrated by the conservative Huntington Beach City Council majority over the last two years has placed our city squarely at the epicenter of this November’s election in the county. The ideological crusade to replace our civic norms here with their own twisted version of local government has had consequences far outside our borders. This has required push-back, a full-time job in many cases, by those who represent order, democracy and community at all levels.

The responsible City Council incumbents (Dan Kalmick, Natalie Moser, Rhonda Bolton) seeking reelection have had to put up with bogus city charter amendments, diminished duties on city boards and commissions, assaults on liberties of cultural minorities, illogical decision-making and authoritarian amateurism in conducting civic affairs. A case in point was Measure “A” (Voter ID) foisted on the public to push conspiracy theory to ridiculous heights. It took our responsible state Sen. Dave Min to ride to the rescue with bill SB 1174 (passed by the legislature and signed into law) to thwart this upending of local elections.

It also took Min to take on MAGA conservative Scott Baugh in the 47th Congressional District race to replace Katie Porter in representing us. Baugh’s extreme positions on abortion and other issues, coupled with his failure to represent our communities in past state office and partisan positions (e.g. consulting for shady sober living home operators in Newport Beach) and a penchant for negative “attack dog” campaigning have extended the culture war battles to our entire district.

Surf City is now viewed as a “rough and rogue resort” to the consternation of many in the community. It took a concerned resident, actually well-qualified with actual municipal government experience (Regina Blankenhorn), to counter a well-funded MAGA amateur with no municipal government experience (Lisa Lane Barnes) for the elected City Clerk position.

While our MAGA leaders here may revel in their malicious municipal mischief, it is creating headaches here in Orange County and across the state. If the MAGA-endorsed candidates (Butch Twining, Don Kennedy, Chad Williams, Lisa Lane Barnes, and Scott Baugh) win out, it will be the poor Huntington Beach residents suffering the major municipal migraines. Sometimes it hurts to be the center of attention.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

