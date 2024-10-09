Advertisement
Newport Beach celebrates completion of Sunset Bridge

City officials celebrated the completion of the Sunset Bridge in Newport Beach.
Vehicles travel toward Pacific Coast Highway under the new Sunset Bridge located at Superior Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway now connecting Sunset Ridge Park to a parking lot. It opened to the public Oct. 8, following a dedication ceremony.
(Susan Hoffman)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Members of the Newport Beach City Council and other officials celebrated the completion of Sunset Bridge and the expansion of an adjacent parking lot during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The new bridge at Superior Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway connects Sunset Ridge Park to the upgraded parking lot, which now has 129 spaces. Studies suggest the improvements will increase the use of the park’s baseball and soccer fields by about 40%.

The project was initially proposed a decade ago and cost a total of $15 million. It took about 100 truckloads of concrete and 18 months of construction time to build the 210-foot-long, 12-foot-wide bridge.

Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill cuts a ribbon dedicating Sunset Bridge.
Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill, flanked by local dignitaries along with Assemblywoman Diane Dixon from the 5th District, cuts the ribbon dedicating Sunset Bridge on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
(Susan Hoffman)
Eric Licas

Eric Licas covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. He previously was a crime and public safety reporter and, before that, spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus.

