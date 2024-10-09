Newport Beach celebrates completion of Sunset Bridge

Vehicles travel toward Pacific Coast Highway under the new Sunset Bridge located at Superior Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway now connecting Sunset Ridge Park to a parking lot. It opened to the public Oct. 8, following a dedication ceremony.

Members of the Newport Beach City Council and other officials celebrated the completion of Sunset Bridge and the expansion of an adjacent parking lot during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The new bridge at Superior Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway connects Sunset Ridge Park to the upgraded parking lot, which now has 129 spaces. Studies suggest the improvements will increase the use of the park’s baseball and soccer fields by about 40%.

The project was initially proposed a decade ago and cost a total of $15 million. It took about 100 truckloads of concrete and 18 months of construction time to build the 210-foot-long, 12-foot-wide bridge.

