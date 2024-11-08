The Crowd: Orange County School of the Arts students dazzle at annual fundraiser

Event honorary producer Carole Pickup and daughter Devon Martin join Aaron Trent, left, and Federico Monge-Romero at the Season Premiere 2024 show for Orange County School of the Arts.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the community in support of the Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) has much to be grateful for. Talented OCSA students presented their annual Season Premiere 2024 show before some 400 guests attending the performance and dinner celebration held at Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach.

The troupe of artist-scholars, known as the OCSA Montage performers, delivered a rousing country-music-themed, Broadway-style review featuring impressive dance and vocal talent.

Orange County School of the Arts students Lexie Shehad and Piper Rovsek perform at Season Premiere 2024. (Doug Gifford)

One of two major fundraising events during the year, Season Premiere delivers significant assistance to OCSA in its ongoing need to raise some $10 million in private donations to augment student funding provided to the public charter school. OCSA, which focuses on academic excellence and artistic immersion, has a student body of 2,300 pupils enrolled through a competitive application and audition process. The program is open to all who qualify, and there is no tuition, so community and family support is essential.

Sal Maya and Jennie Lynn Johanson-Maya are among major donors to OCSA. (Doug Gifford)

Making OCSA thrive and underwriting Season Premiere were principal donors and honorary producers Carole Pickup, attending with daughter Devon Martin, representing event angels Balboa Bay Resort and Pendry, Newport Beach. Additional principal sponsors were F&M Bank, Chapman University, Boot Barn and MIP (Modern Illumination Productions). The list of family sponsors is more evidence of the passionate support for OCSA in the community. Among them, Anna Schlotzhauer and Jim Bergman, Tim and Michelle Donaher, Cheryl and Michael Laven, and the Malis family. Also front and center, Susan Samueli, Bert and Kim Tavares, Jim and Gretchen Conroy and Sal and Jennie Lynn Johanson-Maya.

Jim and Dr. Gretchen Conroy attend Orange County School of the Arts’ season premiere event. (Doug Gifford)

Applause not only goes to the student performers but also must be shared with the OSCA staff led by Teren Shaffer, president and CEO of the school. Serving as event host and emcee, Shaffer was a star in his own right, weaving together the complex elements of performance, fundraising, public relations and family connections, with the overall objective of delivering an exceptional evening to be remembered. Joining Shaffer deserving that applause were Cindy Peca, creative director and producer; Melissa Wackerman, music director; Jacob Piattoni, choreographer; Mark Wein, band director and Michael Von Hoffman, director of special events productions. Many others not mentioned must also take a bow.

Sharon Sullivan and Hal Struck in the Orange County School of the Arts crowd of 400 donors. (Doug Gifford)

The crowd flowed seamlessly from cocktail reception to the auction and speeches, and then a first-class chef-curated four-course dinner, right into the show starring a cast of some 80 kids singing and dancing their hearts out. By the end of the Saturday night party, more than $150,000 was raised for OCSA.

Brianna and Teren Shaffer, OCSA President and CEO serving as host and emcee of the season premiere at Balboa Bay Resort. (Doug Gifford)

To learn more about the programs at OCSA visit ocsarts.net .

About 200 turn out for Cowboy Carnival

Last month’s annual “fun” raiser, themed Cowboy Carnival, which benefits Balboa Island Museum’s yearlong free-to-the-public exhibits, events and community outreach, was created with style and energy by museum executive director Tiffany Pepys Hoey working with the creative staff of Elite OC Productions led by Linda Young.

Matt Leonetti joins Shirley Pepys, founder and CEO of Balboa Island Museum at Cowboy Carnival. (John Watkins)

The Friday night crowd arrived on the Peninsula at sunset, many traveling across the harbor on the Balboa Island ferry, leaving the mainland behind and entering the Fun Zone, which had been transformed for the night into a Texas Ranch dance party. The James Kelly cowboy band rocked the outdoor dance floor as guests entered the party greeted by line dance instructors. Within minutes the rhythm of the night was set.

Some 200 guests explored the pop-up ranch, wandering through rooms adjacent to the central dance arena. Cowboy carnival games entertained guests, awarding stuffed pink pigs and brown horses to those with superior skills at the hatchet toss, just one booth among others in the gaming arcades.

Victoria and Natalie Fless, Nick Anas, O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley, Mary Fleiss and Dennis Bress all attend the annual museum “fun” raiser. (John Watkins)

The night was made possible with generous backing from Texas Tycoon sponsors Julia and George Argyros, whose support over decades has sustained Balboa Island Museum for the entire community to enjoy. Additional tycoon Shirley Pepys, museum founder and CEO, welcomed O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley, Cathie Cook, Cynthia Shafer of Royal Hen on the island, Steve Grosslight, John Scudder, Sue and Scott Sibley, Jim and Marleen Quandt, Paula Castanon and Clint and Kristen Burns among the carnival underwriters.

As the party was taking off, a flash mob of about 20 teenagers from the Orange County High School of the Arts (OCSA) charged in ready to dance and took the party by storm. Add to that the infectious positive energy of host and emcee Bob Miller rallying the crowd to participate in everything happening all around them, the event was taken over the top.

What every cowboy party must have is the best barbecue food on the planet. Naples Rib Co. outdid themselves. The crowd raved over the sirloin steak martinis, grilled giant shrimp kabobs, barbecued sausages, chicken and tangy Western salad selections.

Spotted in the ranch mess hall was local film star Seymour Beek, whose bio pic, “Newport and Me: Seymour Beek,” about the early days of Newport was featured in sold-out showings at the recent Newport Beach Film Festival.

Local artists Barbara and Dan Abbott attend Cowboy Carnival at the Balboa Island Museum. (John Watkins)

Also in the crowd was Balboa Island artist Barbara Abbott, creator of the Balboa Island mural recently installed on the wall of the island’s Irvine Ranch Market. Others were museum president of the board John Conners joined by his wife, Diana, Pam Selber, Jo Ellen Heck, Georgie Fenton, Keith Curry, Dennis Bress, Renée and Stan Lowe, Catherine Lowe, editor and designer of the Scout Guide, Newport Beach Councilwoman Robin Grant and Wendy and Mark Hales.