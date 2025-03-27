Mailbag: Spreading political misinformation from dais does not serve Huntington Beach residents

A reader writes that Huntington Beach City Councilwoman Gracey Van Der Mark should focus on city business during meetings rather than falsely claiming the Biden administration “abandoned” Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore (above, center) is space. The two were returned to Earth March 18.

At the March 18 Huntington Beach City Council meeting, Councilwoman Gracie Van Der Mark falsely claimed former President Joe Biden “abandoned” astronauts, foolishly repeating comments by current President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

So, I have reviewed factcheck.org, Snopes, Reuters, AP News and Fox News on this topic. I want to expose facts and debunk misinformation. The prolonged astronaut mission was due to technical challenges with their return spacecraft, and NASA had planned their safe return months before the administration change, debunking claims that Biden abandoned them.

Space exploration should be nonpartisan to ensure astronaut safety and responsible decision-making, but Trump’s entanglement with Musk creates a profound conflict of interest and egregious ethical misconduct. So why do LOCAL politicians keep bringing up and spreading national misinformation? These toxic narratives only divide our city further.

Can’t wait for Van Der Mark’s next medical “expertise” on the bird flu! Maybe she’ll push vitamin A as a measles cure instead of vaccines.

Finally: Roses are red, violets are blue, this Huntington Beach Council puts their agenda before serving you.

Andrew Einhorn

Huntington Beach

