The Crowd: Emerson Classic nets more than $36K for SOY

Tennis has experienced a resurgence in popularity over recent years, with tournaments drawing big crowds around the globe. In Newport Beach over Memorial Weekend, one such smashing event welcomed 507 players on local courts for the inaugural Roy Emerson Tennis Classic benefiting SOY (Save Our Youth), a most worthy local nonprofit.

Inspired by the philanthropy and community spirit of Britt Meyer in partnership with Australian tennis legend Roy Emerson (a 28-time Grand Slam Champion), the three-day, non-stop event was based at home court Palisades Tennis Club with generous support from club owners Eric and Joanie Davidson.

In addition, matches were held at Costa Mesa Tennis Center, Mesa Verde Country Club and Newport Beach Tennis Club.

Organizers of the Emerson Tennis Classic, standing, from left, Cameron Ball, SOY Executive Director Mary Cappellini, Drew Arbeiter. Seated, from left, Roy Emerson, Chris Garber and Eric Davidson of Palisades Tennis Club. (Ann Chatillon)

On Monday, June 2, it all came together in final play. Organizers were tournament director Chris Garber, tournament director of tennis Drew Arbiter and Cameron Ball, who led the tournament committee that included Terri DeLong, Lori Ratzlaff, Samantha Wang, Adrienne Catrine, Lisa Stone, Ann Chatillon and other volunteers.

“My husband Bob and I are honored and delighted to support this very special community event that brings together so many of our friends and neighbors delivering the joy that tennis competition creates for all players on the courts,” stated presenting sponsor Britt Meyer. “Best of all, having Roy and Joy Emerson and their daughter Heidi fronting the excitement added a significant touch of tennis history and legend to the inaugural tournament. When all was done and winners were lauded, the real winner was SOY and all the local families and children the organization serves in the community.”

Suzie Segal, left, the daughter of the late champion tennis player from South Africa, Abe Segal, stands with Heidi Emerson, Roy’s daughter, at the Roy Emerson Tennis Classic. (Ann Chatillon)

The proceeds, $36,200, were donated to SOY, which lends assistance to low-income, at-risk youth who are Newport-Mesa Unified School District students. SOY was founded in the early 1990s by concerned westside Costa Mesa parents who banded together as Madres de Costa Mesa, determined to guide their kids into higher education and responsible futures.

According to SOY’s mission statement, the nonprofit offers “a safe and welcoming space for teens to find hope, to nourish a sense of self and an ability to grow and to develop interests and skills to become productive members of society.”

Addressing the crowd at the closing party and echoing that sentiment was SOY Executive Director Mary Cappellini, who shared the microphone with the staff to congratulate all of the tournament’s champions.

The champions collected a total of $15,0000 in prize money donated by Eric and Joanie Davidson of Palisades Tennis Club.

Tremendous credit for the success belongs to Britt and Bob Meyer and their company Meyer Natural Foods. Also front and center for the tournament and for SOY were Gene Rhodes, Pamela and John Blom, and Eric and Joanie Davidson. Others supporting the tournament were Ken Brodhagen, Gaby Lessard and Ziad Dahdul.

Niels Hoffman in action on the court during the Roy Emerson Tennis Classic held Memorial Day weekend. (Ann Chatillon)

As the trophies were awarded to the players during the closing party, the Madres de Costa Mesa praised the community for its generosity, saying tennis competition is a metaphor for hard work, dedication and perseverance in life leading to success.

“That’s what the tournament is all about, making a difference in this community for others. We’ll be back next year continuing to make that difference,” said Britt Meyer.