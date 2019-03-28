The Crowd: Disco night boogies to a tune of $1.5 million

Pacific Symphony maestro Carl St.Clair bestowed his appreciation upon so many of the dedicated patrons in attendance, going table to table and personally thanking as many people with whom he could shake hands. As the dinner service concluded St.Clair invited students from the Pacific Symphony Santiago Strings Program for a rousing performance as a dessert of brown butter chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream got the crowd in the proper mood for bidding on an auction. A John Travolta impersonator transitioned the audience from bidding to dancing as the big band sounds of JT & Friends performed familiar disco hits by Donna Summer, the Bee Gees and so many others.