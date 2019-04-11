In memory of lifeguard Ben Carlson, make water safety a priority this spring and Sunday

Active adult supervision: In 2018, 29 Orange County drowning incidents were due to a lapse in supervision. Active adult supervision means distraction-free supervision of kids in or near the water: avoid reading, using a cell-phone, chatting with friends, or drinking alcohol as any of those activities could take your eyes away just long enough for your child to slip under the water. It is a good idea to designate a sober adult who knows how to swim as a “water watcher” to maintain constant watch of anyone in the pool.

Four-sided barriers: Install and maintain proper barriers around the pool. Use multiple layers of protection such as safety covers, gate alarms, door alarms or motion-detection devices. Make sure all gates are self-closing, self-latching and open outward away from the pool.

Learn how to swim: It is never too late to learn how to swim; there are multiple adult swim classes in the area.

Take an age-appropriate CPR course: If you have children look for a pediatric or child CPR class.

Swim with others: Adults and children should always swim or surf with a buddy, regardless of ability. Being in the water alone is dangerous at any age.