Don’t forget the Biblical ‘herstory’ of Christmas

During the month of December, many people will be turning to two great stories in the New Testament to read about Christmas. Luke is the champion storyteller, with angels, shepherds and Mary and Joseph’s desperate search for shelter because there was no room in the inn. Matthew adds the story of the Magi from the East who had seen a star at its rising and discerned from it the birth of a new king. Taken together they comprise a stirring story that can be told with majestic strains from Handel’s “Messiah” or with costumed children in a pageant.