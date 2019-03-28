Newport Harbor High School should increase public access to football field

In the review, Mr. Titus wrote that I “chewed the scenery.” That comment stung and stuck with me. Though I went on to win the playhouse’s award for Best Actor in 1981 for that performance, I must admit that Titus’ observation of my characterization was spot on. I’ve since learned the value of subtlety in performance, and to adhere to the old axiom that less is often more in the art and craft of acting.