Tom Titus is still reviewing O.C. theater 54 years after he started

According to Christopher Rawson, senior critic of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (who calls himself “a relative youngster who’s been reviewing for only 39 years”), the American Theatre Critics Association doesn’t keep official statistics on this. But the longest serving theater critic he can think of is “Michael Billington, who has been reviewing for The Guardian in England for 48 years and reviewed for smaller papers for 10 years before that — so 58 years and still going strong.”