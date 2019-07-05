Six reasons why Costa Mesa should ban the sale of fireworks

Re Jim Carnett’s commentary, “The divine influence on George Gershwin’s genius is present in every note,” (June 26): While in one breath he praises the genius of Beethoven, Einstein, Martin Luther and Gershwin, in the next he insults their brilliance and diminishes their intelligence and ours by declaring, “Clearly they were activated by divine inspiration.” Clearly? According to Carnett, these dudes were really smart but not that smart because without his “supreme genius” lurking about, the “Ninth Symphony,” the Theory of Relativity, “The Ninety-five Theses and “Rhapsody in Blue” would not exist. What drivel. I suggest Mr. Carnett ditch the pen and rent a pulpit.