Daily Pilot fails to publish letters and commentaries in a timely manner

If the Planning Commission meeting on May 23 was to be an opportunity for residents of Newport Heights and Cliffhaven to express their views on the construction of a large house on one of their tony streets, one which offers generous views, an open forum it was not. It was not open in the sense that the large group of impassioned neighbors, who attended to speak about what they thought was the unfairness of granting several height variances for a new home, would have any influence on the commissioners’ decision. It was instead merely a forum of futile expression for those upset about the proposed project.