Holidays are steeped in both tradition and trends

Decorating hair to mimic a Christmas tree . This fashion choice started a few years ago, and apparently it’s still a thing. The look is achieved by placing cones or other objects on top of heads. Hair is then smoothed up and over the top (employing a gravity-defying combination of hair spray and pins, I’m guessing), and festooned with festive baubles and even lights.

Giving toys that promise to make kids smart. Somewhere along the way, we stopped looking at toys and games as objects of fun and now consider them another means of enhancing the brain power of budding little geniuses — or at least as a way to hone their future workplace skills. A cuddly teddy bear might now be an “augmented reality bear” that is meant to teach kids about biology and technology, and to foster critical thinking. Retailers’ shelves are stuffed with interactive robotic toys and digital gadgets that purport to teach kids how to code — this despite warnings by pediatrician groups and other child development experts that simple, old-fashioned toys are usually best for kids’ cognition and socialization.