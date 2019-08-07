Edison’s Wyatt Burris, Chase Bullock and Estancia’s Miguel Peña earn All-CIF boys’ soccer honors

The Edison High boys’ soccer team went further than expected this season, given its season-long struggle to put the ball in the back of the net.

Senior center back Wyatt Burris and senior defensive midfielder Chase Bullock, two of the key players that helped the Chargers shut down the offenses of the opposition, have been recognized with All-CIF Southern Section Division 1 honors.

Estancia senior forward Miguel Peña received All-CIF honors in Division 2. The Concordia University-bound striker scored eight goals, while also doubling as a playmaker with 10 assists.

Burris, the Surf League MVP, scored four goals to go with one assist. The Concordia signee scored three of his goals during the playoffs, which saw Edison reach the CIF Southern Section Division 1 section semifinals and earn a berth in the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I tournament.

Bullock, the Surf League’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, had two goals and an assist.

Edison went 16-7-5 overall and 4-1-1 in the league, winning its third consecutive league championship. The Chargers kept opponents scoreless on 15 occasions, which led to 12 shutout victories.

Peña helped the Eagles go 15-7-3 overall and place third in the Orange Coast League at 6-2-2. In the Division 2 playoffs, Estancia earned a 4-0 first-round win at Huntington Beach. The Eagles dropped their second-round game at home against Godinez 1-0.

