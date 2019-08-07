Edison’s Wyatt Burris named Surf League MVP for boys’ soccer

Edison High senior Wyatt Burris earned the Surf League MVP award for leading the boys’ soccer team to the league title in the 2018-19 season.

The Concordia-bound center back had four goals and an assist. He also led a defense that allowed only one goal in league play.

Edison senior midfielder Chase Bullock received the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award. He had two goals and one assist.

Corona del Mar senior midfielder Matt Katz was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player. He finished with 12 goals and 12 assists.

Senior center back Raymond Drake (one goal), junior midfielder Kai Peterson (two goals and one assist), junior midfielder Armand Pigeon (five goals and six assists) and senior forward Jaxon Rogers (six goals and six assists) were also selected to the first team from Edison.

Edison (16-7-5, 4-1-1 in league) claimed its third straight league title. The Chargers advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals, and they qualified for the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I playoffs.

The Chargers also had senior midfielders Bryan Corona and Katin Rood and senior defender Patrick Keough named to the second team.

CdM senior midfielder Grant Glessing (one goal and eight assists) and senior forward Niko Urban (16 goals and four assists) earned first-team selections.

The Sea Kings (12-5-2, 2-2-2) finished third in the league, losing 2-0 to Santa Ana in their opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Senior forward Jett Bonner and junior forward Aidan Holmes were second-team members for CdM.

Newport Harbor senior goalkeeper Emilio Carbajal and senior Giovanni Guzman earned first-team selections.

The Sailors (9-12-3, 1-4-1) ended the season in last place in the league.

Senior midfielder Jacob Rodriguez and senior forward Zack Weber made the second team for Newport Harbor.

