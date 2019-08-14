Brethren Christian’s Jace Knowles makes All-Express League first team in boys’ basketball

Brethren Christian High junior forward Jace Knowles earned first-team All-Express League honors in the 2018-19 boys’ basketball season.

Knowles helped the Warriors go 9-11 overall and 5-7 in the league for fourth place. Brethren Christian advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 5A playoffs, losing 63-45 at Los Angeles Pilgrim in the wild-card round.

Brethren Christian sophomore forward Noah Peters was a second-team selection.

Senior guard Cristo Hernandez of league champion Avalon earned league Player of the Year honors, while Steve Hall of Avalon was the league’s Coach of the Year.

