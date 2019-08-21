Marina’s Cory Lewis, Rocco Peppi share Wave League MVP award in baseball

Marina High senior right-handed pitcher/first baseman Cory Lewis and junior shortstop Rocco Peppi shared the Wave League baseball MVP award after helping the Vikings win the inaugural league title.

Corona del Mar senior right-hander Tom Wilcox earned the league’s Pitcher of the Year award.

Marina senior catcher Dylan Holt and senior pitcher Chase Hennessey earned first-team honors, as did CdM senior shortstop Reece Berger and senior first baseman Luc Stuka. Laguna Beach senior pitcher/first baseman Cutter Clawson, Newport Harbor junior catcher Clay Liolios and senior shortstop John Olmstead also earned first-team recognition.

Lewis, bound for UC Santa Barbara, finished 3-0 with a 0.88 earned-run average in 39 innings pitched for Marina (19-11, 7-2 in league). The Vikings won the league outright and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, losing 3-1 to San Juan Hills in the first round. Lewis also struck out 26 batters in 39 innings, while hitting .258 with two home runs and 12 runs batted in.

Peppi hit .450 for the Vikings with 15 RBIs, 10 doubles and 19 runs scored. He struck out just three times in 114 plate appearances.

Wilcox, bound for the University of Tennessee, finished 3-2 with a 1.74 ERA, striking out 48 batters in 48 1/3 innings. He helped CdM (18-9-1, 5-4) finish second in the league and advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, where the Sea Kings lost 2-1 at Villa Park in 13 innings in the first round.

Laguna Beach (15-13, 3-6) and Newport Harbor (16-10, 3-6) finished tied for third in the league. The Breakers and Sailors both missed the playoffs in Division 2 and Division 3, respectively.

Marina senior outfielder Troy Kent, senior pitcher/first baseman Braden Wylde and senior third baseman Andrew Sojka were second-team honorees. CdM junior second baseman Kieran Sidebotham and junior catcher Nick Rottler also earned second-team laurels.

Laguna Beach sophomore shortstop Eric Silva and senior outfielder Kolton Freeman also were second-team honorees, as were Newport Harbor senior pitcher Kelly Austin, junior designated hitter Chase Greer and junior first baseman Braham Duncan.

