Week 0 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Woodbridge

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at University High

Key Sailors: Sr. WR/CB Aidan Goltz; Sr. RB/OLB Johnny Brigandi; Jr. RB/CB Justin McCoy; Sr. MLB Chad Koste; Jr. QB Cole Lavin

Key Warriors: Sr. TE/OLB Ezra Aguirre; Sr. RB/LB Max Tipple; Sr. WR/CB Nick Felix; Jr. DE Dylan Hutton; Sr. OL/DL Kaleb Go-Williams

Breakdown: The Sailors looked long and hard for their starting quarterback in 2018, as four players threw at least 24 passing attempts last season. Newport Harbor appears to have settled on a long-term solution, as Lavin is expected to be the starter after holding that title through most of Sunset League play as a sophomore … Plenty of playmakers return for the Sailors, including McCoy and Goltz, who led the team in rushing and receiving, respectively … Newport Harbor went 3-6-1 overall and 0-5 in the Sunset League last season. While the Sailors are still looking for their first league win under second-year head coach Peter Lofthouse, the fact that Newport Harbor enters the season ranked No. 7 in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 poll suggests that the program could be headed in the right direction ... Woodbridge went 7-4 overall and 5-0 to claim the Pacific Coast League title last season.

