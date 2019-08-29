Week 1 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Mountain View St. Francis

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at St. Francis High in Mountain View

Key Sea Kings: Sr. QB Ethan Garbers (24 of 29 passing for 491 yards and eight TDs; four carries for 17 yards); Sr. WR/OLB John Humphreys (seven catches for 163 yards and three TDs; two tackles); Sr. WR/FS Bradley Schlom (seven catches for 96 yards and three TDs; 44 kickoff return yards)

Key Lancers: Sr. QB/WR/DB Ryan Daly; Sr. G/NG Afa Sanft; Jr. WR/OLB Carsten Rawls

Breakdown: A boatload of returners came back for CdM’s prolific passing attack. In 2018, the Sea Kings scored 55 of their 65 touchdowns (84.6 percent) through the air … Garbers and company showed no signs of slowing down in Week 0, as the Washington-bound quarterback set the Orange County record for passing touchdowns in a game with eight in a 57-20 victory over Downey … The Sea Kings’ next challenge will come against St. Francis, which has had success when CIF Southern Section teams have come north in the past. Last season, St. Francis beat Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 23-12, and the Knights’ season ended with a three-point loss to Moreno Valley Rancho Verde in the Division 2 semifinals … St. Francis lost 14-13 to Loomis Del Oro in the CIF State Division 2-AA Regional final, the same division in which Simi Valley Grace Brethren won a state title after beating CdM in the Division 4 championship game last year ... The Sea Kings are ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 3 .

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.