Week 2 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Loara

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Costa Mesa High

Key Mustangs: Jr. QB/LB Nick Burton (11 of 19 passing for 118 yards, one TD, one INT; 72 yards rushing and one TD); Jr. RB/WR Alex Jennis (four carries for 32 yards and one TD; two catches for 42 yards and one TD); Jr. MLB Ryan Bourbeau

Key Saxons: Sr. QB/OLB Alex Islas (12 of 25 passing for 92 yards); Jr. RB/CB Preston Lopez (10 carries for 49 yards); Sr. K/FS Roberto Aguilar (INT return for TD)

Breakdown: Costa Mesa (1-0) hosts Loara (1-0) in its nonleague home opener … The Mustangs snapped a 16-game losing streak with last week’s 21-18 win over Santiago at Garden Grove High, while Loara opened with a 10-0 win over Estancia at Western High … Burton, a transfer from Marina, helped the Mustangs hold on in coach Jimmy Nolan’s debut after building a 21-0 lead over Santiago … Aguilar accounted for all of the scoring for Loara, with a field goal and a 33-yard interception return in the final minute that iced the win for the Saxons … Costa Mesa has split two nonleague meetings with Loara in the last two seasons, beating the Saxons 24-20 in 2017 but losing to them 49-0 last year, one of six shutout defeats for Costa Mesa in 2018 … Loara finished second in the Garden Grove League last year and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 13 playoffs before losing 43-0 to Orange Vista.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.