Week 2 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Long Beach Wilson

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Long Beach Wilson High

Key Oilers: Sr. QB Brady Gardner (22 of 43 passing for 176 yards, one TD and four INTs; 26 carries for 46 yards); Sr. RB/CB Brandon Ferrin (15 carries for 66 yards; four catches for 18 yards); Sr. NG Michael McCormick (18 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks and one forced fumble)

Key Bruins: Sr. QB Ryan Pettway (25 of 43 passing for 563 yards, five TDs and two INTs; four carries for five yards); Sr. RB/FS Dillon Harris (54 carries for 264 yards and two TDs; four catches for 32 yards); Jr. WR Michael Bruner (seven catches for 264 yards and four TDs)

Breakdown: The Oilers (0-2) figured to have a formidable defense this season. That has held true, as Huntington Beach has allowed just 14.5 points per game over their first two contests … An anemic offense has found the end zone just one time this season in home games against Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley and Western … Gardner has not had his top target in Christian Moore available in the first two games, as the Kansas State-committed tight end has been dealing with an ankle injury … Huntington Beach has scheduled a game against Long Beach Wilson in nonleague play every year since Brett Brown became the Oilers’ head coach in 2016. The Oilers are 2-1 in those games, but they lost last year’s meeting 10-7. The Bruins (2-0) are ranked fourth in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 poll, which is the same division that Huntington has been placed in for this season.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.