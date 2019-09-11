Week 3 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Santiago

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Orange Coast College

Key Eagles: Sr. LB/FB Mario Mondragon (15 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack; 12 carries for 61 yards and one TD); Sr. RB/OLB Nathan Pacheco (36 carries for 129 yards; 14 tackles); Sr. FB/MLB Gannon Griffin (15 tackles); Jr. RB/CB Beto Sotomayor (19 carries for 81 yards)

Key Cavaliers: Sr. QB Bernardo Monroy; Jr. RB/MLB Derrick Martin; Sr. RB/FS Adam Reyes

Breakdown: Estancia coach Mike Bargas said he has been pleased with his defense so far this season. The Eagles (1-1) rebounded from a 10-0 loss to Loara in their season opener to post a 20-7 win over La Quinta last week ... Sotomayor (ankle) returned last week but Estancia is still without junior quarterback Kyle Blinn, who Bargas said remains in concussion protocol and may not return until Orange Coast League play begins against Calvary Chapel on Oct. 3 ... Sophomore Cameron Knickerbocker, who completed four of 12 passes for 22 yards and a touchdown last week, will likely start at quarterback for the second straight game ... Santiago (1-1) lost to Costa Mesa 21-18 in its opener as the Mustangs broke a 16-game losing streak, but the Cavaliers rebounded for a 43-21 win over Century last week ... Estancia beat Santiago 42-7 last year.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.