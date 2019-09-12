Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Week 3 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. South Gate

tn-dpt-sp-fv-fountain-football-woodbridge-20190905-5.jpg
Fountain Valley wide receiver Blake Anderson stiff-arms Woodbridge’s Owen Lucas during the first half of a nonleague game at Huntington Beach High on Sept. 5, 2018.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 12, 2019
5:28 PM
Share

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at South Gate High

Key Barons: Jr. QB/FS Jimmy Russell (31 of 61 passing for 419 yards, three TDs and four INTs); Sr. RB/FS Tanner Ciok (62 carries for 334 yards and four TDs); Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson (21 catches for 392 yards and two TDs)

Key Rams: Sr. QB Andrew Gallegos; Sr. DE Brandon Lopez

Breakdown: Fountain Valley (1-2) beat Woodbridge 40-7 on Sept. 5 for its first win under new head coach Chris Anderson … A huge performance was turned in by Blake Anderson, who had eight catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns … Junior quarterback Liam Caldwell, a transfer from Edison, made his Barons debut against the Warriors, completing four of six passes for 88 yards and one touchdown. Russell started at quarterback, as he has in all three games, but the Barons could be holding in-game auditions to be the team’s quarterback during Sunset League play … Ciok has led the Barons’ ground attack, scoring at least one rushing touchdown in every game this season … South Gate (0-3) has allowed 27.3 points per game this season, but the Rams’ defense has given up fewer points with each successive game.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsFountain Valley Sports
Andrew Turner
Follow Us
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
More on this Subject
Advertisement