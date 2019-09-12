Week 3 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. South Gate

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at South Gate High

Key Barons: Jr. QB/FS Jimmy Russell (31 of 61 passing for 419 yards, three TDs and four INTs); Sr. RB/FS Tanner Ciok (62 carries for 334 yards and four TDs); Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson (21 catches for 392 yards and two TDs)

Key Rams: Sr. QB Andrew Gallegos; Sr. DE Brandon Lopez

Breakdown: Fountain Valley (1-2) beat Woodbridge 40-7 on Sept. 5 for its first win under new head coach Chris Anderson … A huge performance was turned in by Blake Anderson, who had eight catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns … Junior quarterback Liam Caldwell, a transfer from Edison, made his Barons debut against the Warriors, completing four of six passes for 88 yards and one touchdown. Russell started at quarterback, as he has in all three games, but the Barons could be holding in-game auditions to be the team’s quarterback during Sunset League play … Ciok has led the Barons’ ground attack, scoring at least one rushing touchdown in every game this season … South Gate (0-3) has allowed 27.3 points per game this season, but the Rams’ defense has given up fewer points with each successive game.

