Locals run under the lights at Woodbridge Invitational

Ocean View’s Miguel Flores, seen in the Dana Hills Invitational on Sept. 22, 2018, helped the Seahawks finish third as a team in the White Division Varsity B race of the Woodbridge Invitational on Friday night.
(Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 21, 2019
6:46 PM
CORONA — 

The Ocean View High boys’ cross-country team finished third with 152 points in the White Division Varsity B race of the Woodbridge Invitational on Friday night at SilverLakes Sports Park.

Sophomore Diego Gonzalez paced the Seahawks with a time of 15:22.7. The first-year cross-country runner placed sixth overall.

Miguel Flores (26th, 15:57.5), Parker Walpole (41st, 16:10.9), Michael Hernandez (44th, 16:14.8) and Adrian Ramirez (16:26.5) completed the scoring quintet for the Seahawks.

Ocean View entered the week as the sixth-ranked team in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll. The Seahawks topped Ridgecrest Burroughs (158 points), which is ranked just ahead of Ocean View at No. 5.

Sophomore Elizabeth King led Ocean View on the girls’ side, breaking 19 minutes for the first time by clocking in at 18:55.4.

Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
