Locals run under the lights at Woodbridge Invitational

The Ocean View High boys’ cross-country team finished third with 152 points in the White Division Varsity B race of the Woodbridge Invitational on Friday night at SilverLakes Sports Park.

Sophomore Diego Gonzalez paced the Seahawks with a time of 15:22.7. The first-year cross-country runner placed sixth overall.

Miguel Flores (26th, 15:57.5), Parker Walpole (41st, 16:10.9), Michael Hernandez (44th, 16:14.8) and Adrian Ramirez (16:26.5) completed the scoring quintet for the Seahawks.

Ocean View entered the week as the sixth-ranked team in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll. The Seahawks topped Ridgecrest Burroughs (158 points), which is ranked just ahead of Ocean View at No. 5.

Advertisement

Sophomore Elizabeth King led Ocean View on the girls’ side, breaking 19 minutes for the first time by clocking in at 18:55.4.