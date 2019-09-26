Week 5 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Kennedy

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Costa Mesa High

Key Fighting Irish: Sr. RB/MLB Miday Omolafe (69 carries for 745 yards and nine TDs); Jr. WR/FS Aidan Frieson (nine catches for 266 yards and two TDs); Sr. RB/DB Diego Burgueno (26 carries for 112 yards and one TD)

Key Mustangs: Jr. QB Nick Burton; Sr. RB/CB Bryan Hernandez; Sr. WR/LB Cory Richards

Breakdown: Costa Mesa (2-2) hosts Kennedy (2-2) in its final nonleague tuneup before starting Orange Coast League play at defending league champion Santa Ana on Oct. 3 ... The Mustangs lost 27-21 to Los Amigos on the road last week, rallying from a 14-point deficit with two late touchdowns only to see the Lobos score the game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute of the game ... Burton had an 80-yard passing touchdown to receiver Alex Jennis, and also rushed for a score ... Kennedy routed University 43-6 on the road last week, as Omolafe rushed 17 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns ... Omolafe is averaging 10.8 yards a carry this season for the Fighting Irish, who finished 3-7 last season and fifth in the six-team Empire League ... A victory would give Costa Mesa its third win, equaling the Mustangs’ highest win total since going 3-7 in 2017.

