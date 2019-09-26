Week 5 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Dana Hills

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean View High

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB Braden Crabtree (63 of 88 passing for 798 yards, seven TDs and four INTs; one rushing TD); So. RB/CB Anthony Ramirez (49 carries for 270 yards and two TDs; three catches for 33 yards; 18 tackles and one INT); Sr. WR/FS Brandon Alcaraz (24 catches for 423 yards and five TDs)

Key Dolphins: Jr. WR/CB Noah Simpson (24 catches for 301 yards and five TDs; 10 tackles); Sr. RB/OLB Trevor Gartlan (30 carries for 176 yards and three TDs; one catch for 16 yards and one TD; 25 tackles, six tackles for a loss); Sr. TE/DE Liam Boersma (60 tackles, 27½ tackles for a loss, 21 QB hurries, 15½ sacks, one INT, one forced fumble and one punt block)

Breakdown: The Seahawks (3-1) host the Dolphins (5-0) in a battle of CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoff hopefuls … Ocean View will be challenged by a formidable pass rush, which may impact the Seahawks’ ability to run deep routes. The Seahawks will need to stay ahead of the chains, which means they will have to be more disciplined than the 14 penalties for 115 yards they had in a 12-7 win against Estancia in Week 4 … Dana Hills, ranked third in Division 12, has not qualified for the postseason through the Sea View League since finishing in second place in 2013. The Dolphins have an opportunity to assure themselves of a winning record if they can beat the Seahawks and run the table in their nonleague schedule … Boersma has been a game-wrecker for the Dolphins, racking up 15½ sacks, including a five-sack performance in a 10-7 win over Laguna Beach in Week 3.

