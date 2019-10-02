Week 6 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Calvary Chapel

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Orange Coast College

Key Estancia Eagles: Jr. RB Beto Sotomayor (71 carries for 255 yards); Sr. LB/FB Mario Mondragon (36 tackles); Sr. MLB/FB Gannon Griffin (36 tackles); So. QB Cameron Knickerbocker (35 of 66 passing for 324 yards, one TD and four INTs)

Key Calvary Chapel Eagles: Sr. TE/DE Trevor Pembroke; Sr. WR/CB Sky Oliver; Sr. DE Alexander Jaimes

Breakdown: Estancia (1-4) looks to snap a three-game losing streak as it faces Calvary Chapel (5-0) in an Orange Coast League opener that is a battle of teams with the Eagles as a mascot ... Estancia, which lost 49-3 at Laguna Beach last week, is averaging just 7.4 points per game this season and has scored more than seven points just once, a 20-7 win over La Quinta in Week Two ... Calvary Chapel, ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 13, has turned things around after a 1-9 season last year. First-year coach Pat McInally, who formerly coached at Brethren Christian, has Calvary Chapel averaging 48.4 points per game ... Estancia shut out Calvary Chapel 48-0 last season ... Thursday’s game is Estancia’s last home game of the regular season at Orange Coast College. Estancia will host Saddleback on Oct. 10 and Santa Ana on Oct. 25 at Costa Mesa High.

