Week 6 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Los Alamitos

Edison’s Trent Fletcher (20) and Kaleb Joyce (48) run down quarterback Nick Billoups for a sack in a nonleague game at San Clemente on Sept. 20.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
4:56 PM
Key Chargers: Jr. QB Braeden Boyles (38 of 80 passing for 576 yards, five TDs and four INTs; 21 carries for 120 yards and one TD); Sr. RB/OLB Mike Walters (56 carries for 288 yards and eight TDs; 46 tackles and three tackles for a loss); Sr. WR/FS Cole Koffler (17 catches for 403 yards and five TDs); Sr. TE/DE Trent Fletcher (three catches for 13 yards; 41 tackles, four sacks, three tackles for a loss and one INT)

Key Griffins: Sr. FB/OLB Giovanni De Leon; Sr. WR/CB Oscar Brown V; Sr. QB Cade McConnell; Sr. FB/DT Zatyvion Miller

Breakdown: Edison (3-2) hosts Los Alamitos (1-4) in a battle of perennial playoff teams in a Sunset League opener … Edison last missed the playoffs in 2008, a year that saw five teams finish with 3-2 records in the league and left the Chargers out of the dance after coin flips … The Chargers, ranked No. 7 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll, have played in three consecutive contests decided by a touchdown or less. It would not be surprising to see a fourth such game, as the Griffins have been competitive against a strong nonleague schedule … Los Alamitos, for its part, has not missed the postseason since 2011. The Griffins have won the last two meetings between the teams, including a 17-10 victory at Cerritos College last year.

Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot.
