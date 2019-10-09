College Roundup: UC Irvine men’s soccer opens Big West Conference with shutout of UC Riverside

Jose Ortiz and Michael Orozco each had a second-half goal for the UC Irvine men’s soccer team in a 2-0 victory against UC Riverside in a Big West Conference opener on Wednesday at Anteater Stadium.

Roberto Molina assisted on Ortiz’s goal in the 64th minute, and Eddy Berumen had the assist on Orozco’s goal in the 72nd minute. Goalkeeper Ford Parker made three saves.

The Anteaters, who are 4-4-4 overall, travel to Sacramento State for Saturday’s match at 2 p.m.

Vanguard 2, Hope International 0: Jared Gould and Stewart Alvayero scored for the host Lions in Wednesday’s Golden State Athletic Conference match.

Victor Negrete had two saves in the shutout for Vanguard (7-3, 2-0 in conference), which won its fifth straight.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Vanguard 2, Hope International 1: Kelsey Bryant and Alena Wade each scored a first-half goal for the Lions, who won their 26th consecutive Golden State Athletic Conference match on Wednesday at Irvine’s Orange County Great Park.

Vanguard improved to 6-1-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Irvine Valley 3, Orange Coast 0: The Pirates fell 25-21, 25-11, 25-14 in Wednesday’s Orange Empire Conference road match.

Orange Coast is now 11-3 overall and 4-2 in conference. Irvine Valley improved to 12-0, 5-0.

Saddleback 3, Golden West 2: The Rustlers fell to 2-3 in the Orange Empire Conference after Wednesday’s 23-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13 road loss.

Golden West is 8-3 overall.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Aggie Invitational: UC Irvine’s Sienna Lyford shared 19th place by finishing with a 10-over-par 226 during the three-day tournament, which wrapped up at New Mexico State Golf Course on Wednesday in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Anteaters took 10th in the tournament with a 62-over-par 926. Host New Mexico State won with an 861.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

Cypress 14, Orange Coast 5: The Pirates fell to 0-2 in the Orange Empire Conference after Wednesday’s home loss.

Fullerton 14, Golden West 7: Lauren Bellevia led the Rustlers with four goals in Wednesday’s Orange Empire Conference road match.

Kylie Stablien scored twice for Golden West (11-4, 2-1 in conference).

MEN’S WATER POLO

Orange Coast 2, Cypress 0: The host Pirates improved to 2-0 in the Orange Empire Conference on Wednesday.

OCC, which is 6-3 overall, plays in the Riverside tournament beginning Friday.

