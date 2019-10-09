Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 7 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. La Quinta

tn-dpt-sp-hb-ocean-view-football-los-amigos-20190830-4.jpg
Los Amigos’ Juan Contreras goes up to catch a 10-yard touchdown against Ocean View’s Anthony Ramirez in a nonleague game on Friday in Huntington Beach.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Oct. 9, 2019
2:19 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Bolsa Grande High

Key Lobos: Sr. QB/MLB Justin Boyer; Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez; So. RB/FS Pablo Madriz

Key Aztecs: Sr. QB/FS Andrew Rumble; Jr. SB/CB Long Phan; Jr. SB/LB Andrew Le

Breakdown: Los Amigos will look to notch its first win of Garden Grove League play on Thursday as it travels to take on La Quinta (2-4, 1-0 in league) at Bolsa Grande High … Los Amigos (2-4, 0-1) has lost its last two games, including a 25-15 loss to Santiago in the league opener last week. Through their first six games, the Lobos have averaged just 12.7 points per contest … Los Amigos has also lost eight consecutive league games, dating to a 21-14 win at Bolsa Grande on Oct. 19, 2017 … While La Quinta has a two-game winning streak coming into Thursday’s matchup, the Aztecs have also had their struggles offensively. Outside of a 35-13 home victory over Century on Sept. 27, the Aztecs have put up just a 9.2-point scoring average over their other five games … La Quinta had no problem putting points on the board against Los Amigos the last two years, totaling 85 points across a pair of wins.

Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
