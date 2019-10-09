Week 7 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. La Quinta

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Bolsa Grande High

Key Lobos: Sr. QB/MLB Justin Boyer; Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez; So. RB/FS Pablo Madriz

Key Aztecs: Sr. QB/FS Andrew Rumble; Jr. SB/CB Long Phan; Jr. SB/LB Andrew Le

Breakdown: Los Amigos will look to notch its first win of Garden Grove League play on Thursday as it travels to take on La Quinta (2-4, 1-0 in league) at Bolsa Grande High … Los Amigos (2-4, 0-1) has lost its last two games, including a 25-15 loss to Santiago in the league opener last week. Through their first six games, the Lobos have averaged just 12.7 points per contest … Los Amigos has also lost eight consecutive league games, dating to a 21-14 win at Bolsa Grande on Oct. 19, 2017 … While La Quinta has a two-game winning streak coming into Thursday’s matchup, the Aztecs have also had their struggles offensively. Outside of a 35-13 home victory over Century on Sept. 27, the Aztecs have put up just a 9.2-point scoring average over their other five games … La Quinta had no problem putting points on the board against Los Amigos the last two years, totaling 85 points across a pair of wins.

