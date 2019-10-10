Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Week 7 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Orange

tn-dpt-sp-cm-costa-mesa-football-santa-ana-20191003.01.jpg
Costa Mesa quarterback Nick Burton, shown running against Santa Ana on Oct. 3, leads the Mustangs into Friday’s game against Orange.
(Drew A. Kelley)
By Matt Szabo Staff Writer 
Oct. 10, 2019
3:38 PM
Share

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Costa Mesa High

Key Panthers: Jr. QB Daylen Pedroza (60 of 80 passing for 1,399 yards, 18 TDs and one INT); Sr. WR/S Andrew Andrade (21 catches for 494 yards and four TDs); Sr. RB/CB Isaac Galvan (40 carries for 767 yards and seven TDs)

Key Mustangs: Jr. QB Nick Burton; Sr. RB/CB Bryan Hernandez; Jr. WR/CB Alex Jennis

Breakdown: Costa Mesa faces its second straight difficult opponent to open Orange Coast League play as it hosts Orange (5-1, 1-0 in league) ... The Mustangs (2-4, 0-1) lost 40-9 to defending league champion Santa Ana last week and now face a dynamic Orange offense that is averaging 54.3 points per game ... Orange is ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 10 ... The Panthers, who finished second in the league to Santa Ana a year ago, opened league play this year with a 49-14 win over Saddleback .... Pedroza, in his second year as starting quarterback, has thrown for a combined 32 touchdowns and just three interceptions as a starter. The Panthers lost 19-16 to North Torrance in the first round of the Division 9 playoffs in 2018 ... Orange scored a season-best 81 points last year in an 81-0 league victory over Costa Mesa at El Modena High.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsCosta Mesa Sports
Matt Szabo
Follow Us
Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614
More on this Subject
Advertisement