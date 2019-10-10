Week 7 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Orange

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Costa Mesa High

Key Panthers: Jr. QB Daylen Pedroza (60 of 80 passing for 1,399 yards, 18 TDs and one INT); Sr. WR/S Andrew Andrade (21 catches for 494 yards and four TDs); Sr. RB/CB Isaac Galvan (40 carries for 767 yards and seven TDs)

Key Mustangs: Jr. QB Nick Burton; Sr. RB/CB Bryan Hernandez; Jr. WR/CB Alex Jennis

Breakdown: Costa Mesa faces its second straight difficult opponent to open Orange Coast League play as it hosts Orange (5-1, 1-0 in league) ... The Mustangs (2-4, 0-1) lost 40-9 to defending league champion Santa Ana last week and now face a dynamic Orange offense that is averaging 54.3 points per game ... Orange is ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 10 ... The Panthers, who finished second in the league to Santa Ana a year ago, opened league play this year with a 49-14 win over Saddleback .... Pedroza, in his second year as starting quarterback, has thrown for a combined 32 touchdowns and just three interceptions as a starter. The Panthers lost 19-16 to North Torrance in the first round of the Division 9 playoffs in 2018 ... Orange scored a season-best 81 points last year in an 81-0 league victory over Costa Mesa at El Modena High.

