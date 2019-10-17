Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Week 8 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Calvary Chapel

tn-dpt-sp-cm-costa-mesa-football-santa-ana-20191003.05.jpg
Costa Mesa’s Alex Janis runs for a first down against Santa Ana in an Orange Coast League opener at Santa Ana Stadium on Oct. 3.
(Drew A. Kelley)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Oct. 17, 2019
6:03 PM
Share

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Costa Mesa High

Key Mustangs: Jr. QB Nick Burton; Jr. MLB Ryan Bourbeau; Sr. C Andrew Camargo

Key Eagles: So. QB Ian Capuano; Sr. WR Gavin Price; Sr. RB Jacob Sutika

Breakdown: Costa Mesa hosts Calvary Chapel on Friday in an Orange Coast League game. Costa Mesa (2-5, 0-2 in league) played a front-heavy league slate. In the first two league games against favorites Santa Ana and Orange, the Mustangs were outscored 83-9 … Costa Mesa would likely have to run the table against Calvary Chapel, Saddleback and Estancia to claim third place and have any shot at making the CIF Southern Section Division 14 playoffs … The Eagles opened the season with six straight wins, but they were handed their first loss against Santa Ana, losing 35-6 last week at Orange Coast College. Calvary Chapel coach Pat McInally, who formerly headed the program at Brethren Christian, has seen his Eagles outscore opponents by an average of 20.6 points per game this season.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsCosta Mesa Sports
Andrew Turner
Follow Us
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
More on this Subject
Advertisement