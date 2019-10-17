Week 8 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Calvary Chapel

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Costa Mesa High

Key Mustangs: Jr. QB Nick Burton; Jr. MLB Ryan Bourbeau; Sr. C Andrew Camargo

Key Eagles: So. QB Ian Capuano; Sr. WR Gavin Price; Sr. RB Jacob Sutika

Breakdown: Costa Mesa hosts Calvary Chapel on Friday in an Orange Coast League game. Costa Mesa (2-5, 0-2 in league) played a front-heavy league slate. In the first two league games against favorites Santa Ana and Orange, the Mustangs were outscored 83-9 … Costa Mesa would likely have to run the table against Calvary Chapel, Saddleback and Estancia to claim third place and have any shot at making the CIF Southern Section Division 14 playoffs … The Eagles opened the season with six straight wins, but they were handed their first loss against Santa Ana, losing 35-6 last week at Orange Coast College. Calvary Chapel coach Pat McInally, who formerly headed the program at Brethren Christian, has seen his Eagles outscore opponents by an average of 20.6 points per game this season.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.