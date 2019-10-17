Week 8 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Western

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean View High

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB/DE Braden Crabtree (101 of 157 passing for 1,368 yards, 12 TDs and seven INTs; five rushing TDs); So. RB/CB Anthony Ramirez (91 carries for 640 yards and seven TDs; three catches for 33 yards; 28 tackles and one INT); Sr. WR/FS Brandon Alcaraz (43 catches for 734 yards and seven TDs; 103 kickoff return yards)

Key Pioneers: Sr. QB/FS Isiah Del Toro (123 of 192 passing for 1,642 yards, 19 TDs and seven INTs; 43 carries for 286 yards and two TDs); Sr. WR/FS Cassius Savage (36 catches for 425 yards and eight TDs; 125 kickoff return yards); Sr. WR/CB Caine Savage (58 catches for 882 yards and nine TDs; 27 carries for 227 yards; 161 kickoff return yards; one passing TD)

Breakdown: Ocean View (5-2) opens Pac 4 League play with a home game against reigning CIF Southern Section Division 11 champion Western (6-1) … Ocean View stunned Western in the league finale last season, beating the Pioneers 45-7 to forge a three-way tie for the league crown with Western and Laguna Beach. It marked the Seahawks’ first league title in football since 1989 … If the Seahawks can get their ground game going early, it could help limit the time of possession for a dangerous Western offense … Caine Savage (committed to Arizona State) and Cassius Savage (committed to San Diego State) have combined for 17 receiving touchdowns. Western, ranked No. 8 in Division 10, had shut out five consecutive opponents before defeating Lakewood Artesia 34-23 last week.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.