Sports

Week 8 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Western

tn-dpt-sp-cm-estancia-football-ocean-view-20190919-3.jpg
Ocean View receiver Brandon Alcaraz (82) scores a touchdown against Estancia during the first half of a nonleague game at Orange Coast College on Sept. 19.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Oct. 17, 2019
6:34 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean View High

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB/DE Braden Crabtree (101 of 157 passing for 1,368 yards, 12 TDs and seven INTs; five rushing TDs); So. RB/CB Anthony Ramirez (91 carries for 640 yards and seven TDs; three catches for 33 yards; 28 tackles and one INT); Sr. WR/FS Brandon Alcaraz (43 catches for 734 yards and seven TDs; 103 kickoff return yards)

Key Pioneers: Sr. QB/FS Isiah Del Toro (123 of 192 passing for 1,642 yards, 19 TDs and seven INTs; 43 carries for 286 yards and two TDs); Sr. WR/FS Cassius Savage (36 catches for 425 yards and eight TDs; 125 kickoff return yards); Sr. WR/CB Caine Savage (58 catches for 882 yards and nine TDs; 27 carries for 227 yards; 161 kickoff return yards; one passing TD)

Breakdown: Ocean View (5-2) opens Pac 4 League play with a home game against reigning CIF Southern Section Division 11 champion Western (6-1) … Ocean View stunned Western in the league finale last season, beating the Pioneers 45-7 to forge a three-way tie for the league crown with Western and Laguna Beach. It marked the Seahawks’ first league title in football since 1989 … If the Seahawks can get their ground game going early, it could help limit the time of possession for a dangerous Western offense … Caine Savage (committed to Arizona State) and Cassius Savage (committed to San Diego State) have combined for 17 receiving touchdowns. Western, ranked No. 8 in Division 10, had shut out five consecutive opponents before defeating Lakewood Artesia 34-23 last week.

SportsHuntington Beach Sports
Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
