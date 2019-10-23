Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 9 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Loara

Los Amigos High’s Adolfo Chavez rushes for a touchdown against Saddleback during the first half in a
Los Amigos’ Adolfo Chavez runs in for a touchdown against Saddleback during the first half of a nonleague game at Garden Grove High on Sept. 6, 2018.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Oct. 23, 2019
5:07 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Glover Stadium

Key Lobos: Sr. RB/MLB Justin Boyer; Sr. OLB Juan Contreras; So. QB/MLB Joseph Hernandez; Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez

Key Saxons: Sr. FS/K Roberto Aguilar; Sr. QB/OLB Alex Islas; Sr. DT Tasi Malo; Jr. RB/CB Preston Lopez

Breakdown: Los Amigos continues Garden Grove League play with a road game against Loara (6-2, 2-1 in league) at Glover Stadium in Anaheim … Los Amigos (2-6, 0-3) has dropped 10 straight league games dating back to the 2017 season … Under first-year head coach Maopu Tuato, the Lobos have been competitive in their first three league contests. The last two games — against La Quinta and Rancho Alamitos — have been decided by one-possession margins … Los Amigos lost to the Vaqueros last week 14-7, but some matters proved bigger than the score. The Lobos paid tribute to late coach Harold McDowell with a moment of silence, and Tuato said the Los Amigos coaching staff also wore memorial shirts … Loara is in a three-way tie with Rancho Alamitos (5-3, 2-1) and La Quinta (3-5, 2-1) for second place in the league, behind first-place Santiago (5-3, 3-0). The Saxons have four shutouts this season.

Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
