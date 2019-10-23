Week 9 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Loara

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Glover Stadium

Key Lobos: Sr. RB/MLB Justin Boyer; Sr. OLB Juan Contreras; So. QB/MLB Joseph Hernandez; Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez

Key Saxons: Sr. FS/K Roberto Aguilar; Sr. QB/OLB Alex Islas; Sr. DT Tasi Malo; Jr. RB/CB Preston Lopez

Breakdown: Los Amigos continues Garden Grove League play with a road game against Loara (6-2, 2-1 in league) at Glover Stadium in Anaheim … Los Amigos (2-6, 0-3) has dropped 10 straight league games dating back to the 2017 season … Under first-year head coach Maopu Tuato, the Lobos have been competitive in their first three league contests. The last two games — against La Quinta and Rancho Alamitos — have been decided by one-possession margins … Los Amigos lost to the Vaqueros last week 14-7, but some matters proved bigger than the score. The Lobos paid tribute to late coach Harold McDowell with a moment of silence, and Tuato said the Los Amigos coaching staff also wore memorial shirts … Loara is in a three-way tie with Rancho Alamitos (5-3, 2-1) and La Quinta (3-5, 2-1) for second place in the league, behind first-place Santiago (5-3, 3-0). The Saxons have four shutouts this season.

