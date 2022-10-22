Laguna Beach football fends off Westminster, earns at least a share of Pac 4 League title

Laguna Beach has often enjoyed dazzling scoring displays with its pass-heavy offense, but a matchup with a previously unbeaten opponent called on the Breakers to get the job done in a different way.

Without the benefit of an offensive touchdown in the second half, Laguna Beach held on to defeat Westminster 21-14 on Friday, clinching at least a share of the Pac 4 League football championship.

“Every break went our way against them last year — every single break,” Laguna Beach coach Mike Shanahan, who turned 51 on Friday, said of facing Westminster. “Tonight, even when it felt like we were controlling the game, I never felt like it was out of reach for them, so it was an anxiety-ridden night.”

Laguna Beach receiver Brock Donaldson (19) celebrates a score during a Pac 4 League football game against Westminster on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Since completing his sit-out period to begin the season, Santa Margarita transfer Jackson Kollock, a sophomore quarterback for Laguna Beach (6-3, 2-0 in the Pac 4 League), had thrown for 10 touchdowns in two games.

His effectiveness came in the form of fourth-down conversions against the Lions, securing one with his legs before tossing his lone touchdown on a fourth-and-5 from the 15-yard line just before halftime.

Brock Donaldson was the recipient of a delayed screen pass on the play, and he sprinted to the right pylon to extend the Breakers’ lead to 15-7.

“We thought we had the perfect play dialed up right there,” Shanahan said of his team going for it on fourth down in the red zone. “We knew that’s exactly what we wanted to run all week in that scenario, so when we got in that scenario, it was a pretty easy call.”

Laguna Beach’s Nick Rogers (1) fights off a tackle for a big gain during a Pac 4 League football game against Westminster on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach stretched the lead on the first play of the second half, as Jackson Rodriguez broke tackles up the left sideline en route to an 83-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Although the Breakers failed to score with their offense on the field in the second half, the defense largely held the Lions’ running game in check. Laguna Beach forced a trio of three-and-outs on four Westminster possessions.

The exception came when Westminster (8-1, 1-1), backed up inside its own 10-yard line, got a 51-yard gain when Ezekiel Cedillo picked up a lateral pass and moved the ball across midfield. With new life, the Lions took advantage, as Jason Pham pulled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Alex Solano in double coverage to close the gap to 21-14 with 4:24 remaining.

Laguna Beach’s Jackson Rodriquez returns a kick for a touchdown during a Pac 4 League football game against Westminster on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

An onside kick was then recovered by Westminster’s David Ayala, but the Breakers produced a defensive stop and then ran out the clock with a series of running plays.

Short completions played a big part in keeping drives alive and the clock running for Laguna Beach. Ryner Swanson, a big receiver, was often the target, pulling in 10 catches for 74 yards.

“They were blitzing a lot, so we have to get the ball out quick,” Kollock said. “Ryner’s a great outlet to go to. He’s big, strong and can run people over, so he gets a lot of yards after the catch.”

Nick Rogers had 15 carries for 88 yards and a first-half touchdown for Laguna Beach, which can win the outright league title in its season finale at Ocean View (2-7, 1-1).

Laguna Beach middle linebacker Jeremy Kanter (22) sacks Westminster quarterback Alex Solano with a host of others during a Pac 4 League football game on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Pac 4 League

Laguna Beach 21, Westminster 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Westminster 7 – 0 – 0 – 7 — 14

Laguna Beach 8 – 7 – 6 – 0 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

W — Solano 15 run (kick), 6:00.

LB — Rogers 5 run (run), 1:00.

SECOND QUARTER

LB — Donaldson 15 pass from Kollock (Rodriguez kick), 0:43.

THIRD QUARTER

LB — Rodriguez 83 kick return (Rodriguez kick failed), 11:43.

FOURTH QUARTER

W — Pham 19 pass from Solano (kick), 4:24.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

W — Solano, 16-65, 1 TDs; Cedillo, 5-60.

LB — Rogers, 15-88, 1 TD; Kollock, 9-45.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

W — Solano, 4-11-0, 68.

LB — Kollock, 19-28-0, 139.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

W — Pham, 4-68, 1 TD.

LB — Swanson, 10-74; Rodriguez, 4-23; Rogers, 2-23; Donaldson, 2-18, 1 TD.

Laguna Beach head coach John Shanahan disagrees with a call from the referees during a Pac 4 League football game against Westminster on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

