Kiana Salcedo’s 35 points lead Westminster over Ocean View in overtime

Three days earlier, the Ocean View High and Westminster girls’ basketball teams met in one of the highest scoring games of the Seahawks’ season.

Back in the same building on Friday, the rivals squared off with a playoff berth on the line — and the stars shined.

Kiana Salcedo had a game-high 35 points to lead the visiting Lions over the Seahawks, sending Westminster to the postseason with a 64-59 overtime win in the Golden West League third-place tiebreaking game.

With its sub-.500 overall record, Westminster (9-12, 6-4) had to have it, and Salcedo delivered. In a possession that had broken down, she sunk a three-pointer from the right wing with 19 seconds left to tie the score at 55-55 and force overtime.

Late in the overtime, she did it again. Sesa Amosa grabbed an offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to Salcedo in the left corner. The junior guard made the three and was fouled, turning it into a four-point play and a five-point lead for the Lions with 40 seconds remaining.

“It felt good,” Salcedo said of performing in the clutch. “It felt like my team had my back, and that’s why I was able to shoot that shot.”

Amosa had nine points and 11 rebounds for Westminster. Sonia Majid, Jasmine Guzman and Leyna Pham each had six points.

Westminster beat Ocean View 64-63 on the road in overtime on Tuesday to earn a split of the league series between the rivals, leading to Friday’s play-in scenario.

Ocean View’s Laney Bae (0) attempts a shot in the Golden West League third-place tiebreaker game at Ocean View High School on Friday. (James Carbone)

“Our whole season has been fight, so we’ve learned how to stick together,” Westminster coach Merle Bivens said. “We are groomed for fourth quarter, so we welcome fourth quarter and overtime because we’re ready for it.”

Ocean View got off to a slow start, trailing 16-5 after the first quarter. A Laney Bae three off a second-chance opportunity got the Seahawks to even at 22-22 with 15 seconds left in the first half, and neither team led by more than two possessions the rest of the way.

Angelina Bado had 27 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead Ocean View (19-9, 6-4), which came into the week ranked No. 9 in the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA poll. The section will release its girls’ basketball playoff pairings on Sunday at noon.

“What’s going to be great is you’re going to see it next year again,” Ocean View coach Ryan Hasegawa said of the showdown between Bado and Salcedo. “They’re both underclassmen. This is going to become the rivalry that it was probably 10 years ago. I think our league now is going to be strong at the top four, and it’s going to be a battle every year.”

Ocean View’s Angelina Bado, left, makes contact with Westminster’s Kiana Salcedo during the Golden West League third-place tiebreaker game at Ocean View High School on Friday. (James Carbone)

Laney Bae finished with 15 points, while Haley Bae contributed seven points, two steals and two blocks for the Seahawks. Lily Campbell had six points and 10 rebounds, and Sara Ligman chipped in with six rebounds and two steals.

Jaden Campuzano gave the Seahawks key production off the bench in the second half. She had four points, five rebounds and one steal.

“That girl has been a warrior all year battling all sorts of adversity,” Hasegawa said of Campuzano. “She came to play.”

Ocean View’s Jaden Campuzano (33) looks for an opportunity during the Golden West League third-place tiebreaker game at Ocean View High School on Friday. (James Carbone)

Golden West League

Third-Place Tiebreaker

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Westminster 16 – 8 – 16 – 15 – 9 – 64

Ocean View 5 – 17 – 22 – 11 – 4 – 59

W – Salcedo 35, Amosa 9, Majid 6, Guzman 6, Pham 6, Noyola 2.

3-pt. goals – Salcedo 6, Guzman 2.

Fouled out – None.

Technicals – None.

OV – Bado 27, L. Bae 15, H. Bae 7, Campbell 6, Campuzano 4.

3-pt. goals – Bado 4, H. Bae 1

Fouled out – H. Bae.

Technicals – None.

