Fountain Valley boys’ wrestling wins CIF Inland Division title

For a few years, the conversation around the Fountain Valley High wrestling program has been who will become the first to finish the season on top.

The Barons remain in search of their first individual state champion, but a handful of Fountain Valley wrestlers started the postseason in impressive fashion.

Behind its five champions, host Fountain Valley bested Hesperia 282-221 to lay claim to the team title in the CIF Southern Section Inland Division individual wrestling championships.

Marina’s Adrian Jimenez, left, and Fountain Valley’s Anthony Lucio, wrestle in the 113-pound final on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Juniors Anthony Lucio (113 pounds), Hercules Windrath (138) and Ryland Whitworth (195), sophomore Khale McDonnell (170) and senior TJ McDonnell (182) won their weight classes to earn section titles.

Senior Dylan Bunbury also made the heavyweight final, part of a dominant showing by the Sunset Conference that saw the league represented in 10 out of the 14 championship matches.

“Everyone wants to be a state champ,” Lucio said. “We have five guys that can do it, so our ultimate goal is just looking at the very end. We all want to be state champs.”

Fountain Valley’s TJ McDonnell, left, and Laguna Beach’s Jeremy Kanter wrestle in the 182-pound final on Saturday. (James Carbone)

TJ McDonnell, who medaled at the state meet last season and has committed to Oregon State, is nearing the end of a remarkable prep career. He earned his third section title in as many tries. He has been a part of two team titles for Fountain Valley in the CIF individual wrestling championships, as well as a CIF dual meet wrestling championship.

“I’m really focused on the state tournament and winning it,” McDonnell said, after being named the upper-weight MVP of the CIF finals meet. “I haven’t really let in that mix of emotions yet, but I know it’s going to be a whole lot of them in there. It’s going to be sad. It’s going to be exciting. I’m definitely excited for what’s to come, and I’m also extremely grateful for the time that I had here these four years.”

Fountain Valley will be sending an area-leading eight wrestlers to the CIF Masters Meet, which will be held at Palm Springs High on Friday. The top 10 finishers (top five in each bracket) will advance to state.

Fountain Valley’s Khale McDonnell, right, and Serrano’s Blake Chaffee wrestle in the 170-pound final on Saturday. (James Carbone)

Corona del Mar, which finished fourth overall, had seven Masters qualifiers, including 160-pound champion Zion Hernandez. Antonio Aramburu (152) and Eugenio Franco (195) were also finalists.

“It means a lot,” Hernandez said of being crowned a CIF champion. “My teammates, Eugenio, Antonio, we’re all working as hard as we possibly can, always pushing our limits to be the top. It feels good.”

Newport Harbor placed sixth in the team standings, powered by a breakout performance by Anthony Manno, who became the program’s first CIF champion since Bradley Beaudette in 2011.

Newport Harbor’s Anthony Manno is all smiles after winning the 145-pound final on Saturday. (James Carbone)

“Six months ago, I would have never thought I’d be here,” Manno said. “Coming into CIF, I knew I had to beat the second seed and first seed to win this. It’s an honor.”

The Sailors, who advanced four wrestlers to the next stage, had another interesting storyline, as Caleb Wheeler advanced to the 126-pound final after getting into the bracket as an alternate. Marina’s Haden Hernandez defeated Wheeler by technical fall, 22-7, in the championship match.

Marina had three Masters qualifiers, including 113-pound finalist Adrian Jimenez.

Laguna Beach’s Jeremy Kanter, a finalist at 182 pounds, Edison’s Bach Le, and Huntington Beach’s Gavvin Stephens will also compete in the Masters Meet.

Fountain Valley’s Hercules Windrath, left, and Hesperia’s Matthias Valdez wrestle in the 138-pound final on Saturday. (James Carbone)

CIF Southern Section Inland Division individual wrestling championships

At Fountain Valley High

Team Results

1. Fountain Valley 282; 2. Hesperia 221; 3. Oak Hills 210.5; 4. Corona del Mar 174; 5. Victor Valley 160; 6. Newport Harbor 137.5; 7. Laguna Hills 111; 8. Hillcrest 110.5; 9. Sultana 100.5; 10. Arroyo 96

Championship Matches

106 — Paulo Valdez (Hesperia) pins Rocky Humphrey (Sultana), 5:43.

113 — Anthony Lucio (Fountain Valley) maj. Adrian Jimenez (Marina), 17-4.

120 — Hector Hernandez (Hesperia) dec. Syrus Singh (Laguna Hills), 6-4.

126 — Haden Hernandez (Marina) tech. fall Caleb Wheeler (Newport Harbor), 22-7.

132 — Evan Roy (Hesperia) pins Finnegan Long (Arroyo), 2:56.

138 — Hercules Windrath (Fountain Valley) pins Matthias Valdez (Hesperia), 4:36.

145 — Anthony Manno (Newport Harbor) dec. Dominic Tamayo (Oak Hills), 9-4.

152 — Julian Jeong (Oak Hills) dec. Antonio Aramburu (Corona del Mar), 4-2.

160 — Zion Hernandez (Corona del Mar) dec. Dylan Bentz (Oak Hills), 7-4.

170 — Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley) pins Blake Chaffee (Serrano), 3:52.

182 — TJ McDonnell (Fountain Valley) pins Jeremy Kanter (Laguna Beach), 1:14.

195 — Ryland Whitworth (Fountain Valley) dec. Eugenio Franco (Corona del Mar), 3-2.

220 — Gabriel Chavez (Hillcrest) pins Charles King (Oak Hills).

285 — Angel Fuentes (Ramona) pins Dylan Bunbury (Fountain Valley), 1:02.

CIF Masters Meet Qualifiers

CdM

Angelo Gonzalez (113)

Loscar Riestra (132)

JJ Strapp (138)

Antonio Aramburu (152)

Zion Hernandez (160)

Eugenio Franco (195)

Tony Leon (220)

Edison

Bach Le (120)

Fountain Valley

Hunter Jauregui (106)

Anthony Lucio (113)

Hercules Windrath (138)

Nicholas Naranjo (152)

Khale McDonnell (170)

TJ McDonnell (182)

Ryland Whitworth (195)

Dylan Bunbury (285)

Huntington Beach

Gavvin Stephens (132)

Laguna Beach

Jeremy Kanter (182)

Marina

Adrian Jimenez (113)

Haden Hernandez (126)

Shane Lerma (145)

Newport Harbor

Micah Van Grol (106)

Demian Pryima (120)

Caleb Wheeler (126)

Anthony Manno (145)

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

