High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ soccer upsets top seed in CIF Division 3 playoffs

Seniors Cade Holden and Oliver Hobin scored for the Newport Harbor High boys’ soccer team, which pulled off the road upset 2-1 against top-seeded Baldwin Park Sierra Vista on Saturday in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs.

Newport Harbor (15-4-4) plays host to Long Beach Cabrillo (17-3-3) in a quarterfinal match at Davidson Field on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Crescenta Valley 2, Edison 0: Owen Denisiu and Adam Lorek scored for the No. 2-seeded Falcons in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs on Saturday at Edison High.

Denisiu created a turnover at the midfield stripe in the 49th minute and scored the game’s first goal, which was assisted by Luis Gong.

“We’ve played with each other all four years,” Denisiu said of a Crescenta Valley side that started 10 seniors. “Just the chemistry that has formed with this group and the friendships, we understand each other so much, which helps tremendously.”

Dylan Dwight, the Chargers’ starting goalkeeper, exited after rushing off his line to make a tackle at the end of the first half. Andrew Mosham made a diving save on a threatening free kick by Gong immediately upon entering the action, one of his two stops.

Lorek added a penalty-kick goal in second-half stoppage time for Crescenta Valley (20-1-1).

Edison (14-7) was the second-place team in the Surf League this season.

“I think we flirted with our potential many times, but maybe not fully to where we could be,” Edison coach Charlie Breneman said in looking back on the season. “I think, with that said, the group did a really good job of competing and coming together and playing some good stuff at times.”

Mission Viejo 1, Los Amigos 0 (2OT): The host Lobos were knocked out of the Division 3 playoffs in Thursday’s first-round game.

Senior goalkeeper Jorge Sanchez made three saves for Los Amigos (14-3-2), which was the Garden Grove League champion this season.

Oxnard 2, Fountain Valley 1: Senior forward Devin La Clair scored his 12th goal of the season for the visiting Barons, who fell to the No. 3-seeded Yellowjackets on Thursday in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs.

Fountain Valley (7-11-2) was the second-place team in the Wave League this season.

Esperanza 3, Estancia 1: Junior forward John Uchityl scored the Eagles’ goal on Feb. 7 in a Division 5 wildcard match at Esperanza High.

Senior midfielder Alex De Leon had an assist for Estancia (5-11-6), which was the fourth-place team out of the Orange Coast League.

