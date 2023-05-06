Corona del Mar boys’ volleyball upsets Loyola, setting up ‘Battle of the Bay’ final

Corona del Mar’s George Bruening (5) and Cade Alacano (10), seen against Edison on April 26, combined for six total blocks against Loyola on Saturday.

Corona del Mar and its opponents have known of the Sea Kings’ fearsome duo on the pins since they started playing alongside each other more than two years ago.

George Bruening and Sterling Foley had their fingerprints all over a match again, but key contributions from others helped them cross the finish line and reach a stage they have long hoped to play on.

Sean Kelly’s swing found the left arm of Cade Alacano, the block putting the finishing touch on a 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 25-22 upset for CdM at top-seeded Los Angeles Loyola on Saturday night, sending the Sea Kings to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 boys’ volleyball final.

“Best play of my life, for sure,” Alacano said. “This game’s meant a lot for me. Never been in this situation, being this far in CIF. Biggest game of my life, so getting that last touch and getting that block meant a lot to me.”

Corona del Mar has pulled the upset at Loyola. @CDMBoysVball beats the Cubs 25-23, 27-25, 16-25, 25-22. Cade Alacano and George Bruening team up on the block to advance to the final. @CDM_ATHLETICS @LoyolaAthletics @mjszabo @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/J7A8N3vxQo — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) May 7, 2023

With Bruening covering the space down the line, Alacano keyed in on the crossing attempt. It was emblematic of a double block that stole seven crucial points, and lengthened others, over the final three sets.

Unsung heroes revealed themselves throughout the match for CdM (20-8). Everett Welton had just four kills, but he won a joust at the net to claim the extended second set. Late in the fourth set, setter Ryan Gant denied Loyola (26-2) an equalizer with his lone kill, one that gave the Sea Kings a 22-20 lead they would maintain.

“Everyone knows that we have George and Sterling, but everybody looks past all the other top guys on our team,” CdM coach Katey Thompson said. “That’s who’s been working so hard as well this year. Every day, in and out, we work with our middles every day, and they’re finally getting there. These boys are stepping up at the right time, and we’re really peaking when we need to.”

The reward? A showdown with crosstown rival Newport Harbor (33-2) for the Division 1 championship this coming Saturday at Cerritos College. The No. 2-seeded Sailors disposed of visiting Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 25-15, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22 to win their pool.

Bruening, who had a match-high 24 kills to go with 2½ blocks, got excited when he heard the final would renew the Battle of the Bay rivalry. There have been three other meetings between the rivals in section title games.

Newport Harbor won the first in 1999, with CdM winning the following year. The most recent of the Sea Kings’ nine CIF titles came against the Sailors in 2018.

“I’ve got infinite,” Bruening said when asked how many swings he had left for the final. “If it’s one more match, that game could go 150-150. I don’t care.”

Foley, who said he played with a “chip” on his shoulder looking back to a loss to Loyola in the regional semifinals his freshman year, wound up with 13 kills, 3½ blocks and two service aces. Alacano added eight kills and 3½ blocks. Gant distributed 50 assists to go with two blocks. Kaden Kavanaugh contributed six kills and three blocks, and Reid McMullen had three kills. Brogan Glenn provided 13 digs.

Kelly had 17 kills to pace Loyola, which fought off a combined five set points in its bid to rally in the first and second sets. Spencer Graves supplied 10 kills and two blocks, Blake Fahlbusch had nine kills, Lukas Anderson totaled eight kills, four aces and 2½ blocks, and Jack Firring added five kills and 3½ blocks. Parker Schloss handed out 43 assists for the Cubs.

“We didn’t finish when we needed to,” Loyola coach Michael Boehle said. “We made plays, we had our opportunities, and we did not finish. … CdM, give them credit. We couldn’t stop George. They played well tonight. They came out with a lot of fire. They came out with some redemption from the last time we played them.

“We had a lot of fight. That was the thing I was really proud of my boys with was that in set three, we showed it, and we carried it into set four. We just didn’t make the plays at opportune times.”

