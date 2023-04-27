Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers take a big target receiver with 21st pick of NFL draft

Texas Christian wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs after a catch.
Known for his ability to stretch the field, Texas Christian wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs after a catch.
(Richard W. Rodriguez / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Chargers addressed their offense Thursday in the first round of the NFL draft, taking Texas Christian wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick. The Chargers have a pick in each of the next six rounds — two rounds on Friday and four on Saturday.

Quentin Johnston — Wide receiver

6 feet 3, 208 pounds, Texas Christian, Round 1, Pick 21

Notable: Johnston was born in Texas to a pair of Army veterans. His father, Carl, served in Kuwait and his mother, Sherry, during Operation Desert Storm.

Advertisement

Last season: As a senior, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns for a Horned Frogs team that reached the college football championship game.

Why the Chargers drafted him: Looking to bolster their cache of targets for quarterback Justin Herbert, Johnston will provide a big target with an impressive catch radius. He was TCU’s leader in yards receiving in each of his three seasons there. Johnston has had an issue with drops but can stretch the field and has proven himself to be explosive once the ball is in his hands.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Advertisement