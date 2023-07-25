Justin Herbert, Chargers finally agree on extension to make QB highest paid in NFL

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s new deal means he will become the highest-paid player in the NFL based on average annual value.

After months of speculation, the Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert have agreed on a contract extension.

The five-year deal is worth up to $262.5 million, making Herbert the highest-paid player in the NFL based on average annual value.

Since the end of the 2022 season, the Chargers and Herbert made it clear publicly that both sides were interested in an extension.

The parameters of the rising quarterback market continued to be set this offseason first with Philadelphia re-signing Jalen Hurts and then Baltimore extending Lamar Jackson.

The Chargers drafted Herbert sixth overall in 2020, one spot after Miami took Tua Tagovailoa. He was the third quarterback selected, with Cincinnati drafting Joe Burrow at No. 1.

Coming out of Oregon, Herbert’s talent and potential were widely recognized. But there was concern among some NFL observers about his ability to lead a team and also his on-field anticipation.

Herbert arrived as the acknowledged backup to veteran Tyrod Taylor, who dominated the first-team reps in training camp and started the Chargers’ opener that season in Cincinnati.

But the next week, while receiving a pregame injection to manage pain for a rib injury, Taylor suffered a punctured lung and was taken to a hospital near SoFi Stadium.

Herbert was forced into the starting lineup and led the Chargers on an eight-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to open the game against Kansas City. He capped the possession by scoring on a four-yard run.

Outplaying Patrick Mahomes for the majority of the afternoon, Herbert had the Chargers in position to win late before the Chiefs rallied to win in overtime. Herbert finished 22 of 33 for 311 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.

Over the next several weeks, as Taylor continued to heal and work his way back, Herbert’s play remained at a high enough level that then-head coach Anthony Lynn had little choice but to stick with the rookie as his starter.

Beginning that day, Herbert has started the Chargers’ past 50 games, including an AFC wild-card playoff loss in Jacksonville last season. He has led the team to back-to-back winning seasons, the Chargers 25-25 overall when Herbert starts.

After quickly establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Herbert made the decision regarding a long-term deal an easy call entering this offseason, the first in which he could be extended.

Through his first three seasons, no quarterback in NFL history has completed more passes than Herbert’s 1,316. He also ranks among the top six in completions, yards and touchdowns since entering the league.

Herbert was named to the Pro Bowl in his second season after being selected as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

With Herbert’s emergence, the Chargers have used their past three first-round picks on players to bolster the offense around him — linemen Rashawn Slater and Zion Johnson and wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

In January, the Chargers parted ways with Joe Lombardi and Shane Day, who had been their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, respectively.

They were replaced by Kellen Moore and Doug Nussmeier, who both had been with Dallas.