11 local high school football teams advance to postseason

The Sunset League is known as one of the toughest high school football leagues in Southern California.

After engaging in battle for five weeks, each of its six teams now has a chance to compete for postseason glory.

League runner-up Edison will hit the road for the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, it learned when the CIF released the postseason brackets on Sunday.

The Chargers (6-4) will play at Baseline League runner-up Rancho Cucamonga (9-1) on Friday. It’s expected to be a tough challenge for Edison, as Rancho Cucamonga was likely being considered for the Division 1 bracket before it was upset by Upland to close the regular season.

In Division 4, Corona del Mar (5-5) earned the No. 4 seed and made it as an at-large team, after finishing fourth in the Sunset League. The Sea Kings host Lancaster Paraclete (7-3) in the first round Thursday night at Davidson Field. Paraclete was the fourth-place team from the Angelus League.

Newport Harbor receiver Josiah Lamarque (8), shown making a catch against Tesoro earlier this season, is a key player for the Sailors. (File photo)

CdM’s rival Newport Harbor, which won the Battle of the Bay game for the first time in 11 years and finished third in league, also will open the Division 4 playoffs at home at Davidson one night later. The Sailors (5-5) play against Sea View League champion Trabuco Hills (7-3) in an all-Orange County matchup on Friday night.

Huntington Beach (4-6) was another at-large team after finishing fifth in the Sunset League, and the Oilers earned a home game to begin the Division 6 playoffs. They will face Glendora (6-4), which was runner-up in the Citrus 4 League.

Last-place Fountain Valley (3-7) was improved and earned its first playoff appearance since 2018. The Barons will play at top-seeded Brentwood (8-2), the Gold Coast League champion, to open the Division 8 playoffs.

Laguna Beach (9-1), which won the Division 9 title last year for its first CIF championship in program history, aims for a repeat in a higher division. The Pac 4 League champion Breakers, who have won nine straight games, are the No. 2 seed in Division 7 and host North Hills League runner-up El Dorado (5-5) at Guyer Field on Friday night.

Marina’s Ty Green (1) runs for yardage against Sunny Hills on Aug. 18. (File Photo)

Big 4 League champion Marina (6-4) will hit the road Friday for a first-round game in Division 9 at Moreno Valley Vista del Lago (7-3). The Ravens were the third-place team from the Sunbelt League.

Estancia and Los Amigos both will vie in the Division 13 playoffs. The Eagles (6-4), who finished fourth in the Orange Coast League, host Mt. Baldy 4 League runner-up Baldwin Park (3-7) on Friday night at Jim Scott Stadium.

Los Amigos (6-4), fresh off winning a share of the Garden Grove League title, plays at top-seeded San Gabriel (6-4) in the first round. San Gabriel was the Almont League runner-up.

Estancia’s Brandon Bettinghausen makes a fingertip catch for a big completion against La Quinta earlier this season. (File Photo)

Ocean View (5-5), which finished third in the Pac 4 League, earned an at-large berth in Division 14 and also earned the No. 4 seed in the division. The Seahawks host Bolsa Grande (6-4), the third-place team from the Garden Grove League, in the first round Friday. Ocean View already beat Bolsa Grande once this season, 34-7 in a nonleague game on Sept. 15.

Sage Hill makes 8-man playoffs

Sage Hill’s 8-man football team has earned an at-large berth into the Division 1 playoffs after finishing third in the four-team Prep League.

The Lightning (5-3) will play at No. 4-seeded Avalon (7-1) in the quarterfinals on Friday.

