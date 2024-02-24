Advertisement
Great escape: Newport Harbor boys’ soccer hangs on to win CIF Division 2 title

The Newport Harbor boys' soccer team poses with the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship plaque.
The Newport Harbor boys’ soccer team poses with the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship plaque on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.
(Andrew Turner)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
ORANGE — 

The Newport Harbor boys’ soccer team edged Foothill 4-3 on Saturday to win the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship at Fred Kelly Stadium.

Harutyun Kelyan, Eduardo Hopkin and Olivier Renard scored for Newport Harbor (19-5-1), which was also the beneficiary of an own goal in the first half.

Newport Harbor won its second section championship and its first outright CIF title. In its previous CIF finals appearance, Newport Harbor shared the Division 1-A crown with Corona Centennial after a scoreless draw in 1991.

The Sailors led 3-0 at halftime, an explosive run of play that included a bicycle-kick finish by Hopkin for the third goal in the 20th minute. Hopkin, a senior transfer from Corona del Mar, then provided the service on Renard’s scoring header in front of the goal in the 49th minute.

Foothill (15-6-8) fought back to strike fear into the hearts of the Sailors and their supporters, Lucas Regan providing goals 11 minutes apart before Brock Chapman streaked up a seam, his rising finish cutting the Knights’ deficit to one goal with nine minutes remaining.

The offensive exploits of the Knights came after they failed to produce a goal in consecutive matches, advancing via penalty-kick shootouts against Redondo Union in the quarterfinals and versus Redlands East Valley in the semifinals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Andrew Turner

