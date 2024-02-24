Great escape: Newport Harbor boys’ soccer hangs on to win CIF Division 2 title

The Newport Harbor boys’ soccer team poses with the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship plaque on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.

The Newport Harbor boys’ soccer team edged Foothill 4-3 on Saturday to win the CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship at Fred Kelly Stadium.

Harutyun Kelyan, Eduardo Hopkin and Olivier Renard scored for Newport Harbor (19-5-1), which was also the beneficiary of an own goal in the first half.

Newport Harbor breathes a sigh of relief after time runs out in a 4-3 win over Foothill in the @CIFSS Division 2 boys' soccer final. @NHHSailors @mjszabo @ScottJFrench pic.twitter.com/YJ5RthQatJ — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) February 24, 2024

Advertisement

Newport Harbor won its second section championship and its first outright CIF title. In its previous CIF finals appearance, Newport Harbor shared the Division 1-A crown with Corona Centennial after a scoreless draw in 1991.

The Sailors led 3-0 at halftime, an explosive run of play that included a bicycle-kick finish by Hopkin for the third goal in the 20th minute. Hopkin, a senior transfer from Corona del Mar, then provided the service on Renard’s scoring header in front of the goal in the 49th minute.

Eduardo Hopkin executes a bicycle kick to give Newport Harbor a 3-0 lead over Foothill in the 20th minute. @NHHSailors @mjszabo @ScottJFrench pic.twitter.com/y1spXjXawb — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) February 24, 2024

Foothill (15-6-8) fought back to strike fear into the hearts of the Sailors and their supporters, Lucas Regan providing goals 11 minutes apart before Brock Chapman streaked up a seam, his rising finish cutting the Knights’ deficit to one goal with nine minutes remaining.

The offensive exploits of the Knights came after they failed to produce a goal in consecutive matches, advancing via penalty-kick shootouts against Redondo Union in the quarterfinals and versus Redlands East Valley in the semifinals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

